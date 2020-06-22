Ja Rule’s net worth in spotlight as he accepts bookings on iconn.me

Rapper Ja Rule’s net worth has come into question once again, and 50 Cent is letting everyone know about the hip-hop star’s side hustle.

With Ja now publicly accepting bookings for private parties and the video from one such gig going viral, 50 is having fun at his foe’s expense.

That begs questions about how much money Ja Rule has in his bank account and why he is finding it necessary to engage in all the new extra work.

Ja Rule now accepting bookings for parties

In music, artists can rise and fall quickly. 50 Cent believes he contributed to the fall of formerly popular hip-hop star Ja Rule.

Ja had hits with songs Mesmerized and Always on Time featuring Ashanti and was a featured artist on Jennifer Lopez’s I’m Real, among others.

He’s years removed from those days of major success and seems to be looking for new forms of income. It includes a recent Papa Cristo’s Greek deli ad and also private show bookings.

Ja, real name Jeffrey Atkins, showed off one recent private party he performed at over the weekend in New Jersey. The Ain’t It Funny rapper shared some video footage of his performance on his official Instagram, along with promotion for his new side hustle.

“If you want an exclusive experience such as this book me on ICONN.ME/JARULE COVID Safe personal performances… FYI I’m not cheap lmao!!!,” Ja captioned the video.

It’s worth noting that Ja is among several notable artists available through the ICONN.me bookings. Others include Fat Joe, DMX, Trina, and Ja’s collaborative partner Ashanti.

50 Cent roasts Ja over recent work

There’s been a longstanding feud involving Ja Rule and rapper 50 Cent which originated in the late ’90s and is still going on to this day.

So 50 Cent made sure to go at Ja over the recent revelation that he’s decided to take on private bookings.

50 took to his Twitter to retweet a video of him looking amused in a photo side-by-side with Ja’s private party gig.

“If you don’t want to end up doing private birthday parties for 15 people stay out of my way, OK,” 50 captioned it with.

if you don’t want to end up doing private birthday parties for 15 people. 🤷🏽‍♂️stay out of my way, OK. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/HkXblUKNMg — 50cent (@50cent) June 21, 2020

Ja rose to fame back in the ’90s as part of the Cash Money Click. He’d go on to release a number of studio albums, including Venni Vetti Vecci, in 1999, which went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

He also had several hits, including Holla Holla, Wonderful, and the aforementioned I’m Real with JLo. In addition to working with JLo, he worked alongside R. Kelly, Ashanti, and even Jay Z.

He’s also appeared in movies over the year like Scary Movie 3, The Cookout, and The Fast and the Furious.

Ja Rule’s net worth in question

As Ja Rule seems to be needing this extra work, it has people wondering if he’s short on money. Estimates from various websites put Ja Rule’s net worth between $2-8 million, but his recent side jobs suggest otherwise.

It’s also possible he just loves performing and getting up close and personal with fans.

However, he’s had money problems over the years. There’s the Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, which was a major fiasco in Ja’s career, leading to a $100 million class-action lawsuit against Ja and the event’s co-founder.

However, a BBC report from 2019 stated that Ja’s lawyers argued his name was used to promote the event by its organizers.

Ja’s also had other money problems, including tax evasion charges, which led to a prison stint for the rapper. He may be trying to get back on his feet, despite all the success he’s enjoyed.

At the very least, he’s seeming to keep trying to earn to keep himself afloat and relevant. After all, his foe 50 famously called his classic debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, so Ja may be following that advice.