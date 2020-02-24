Is Kobe Bryant memorial service going to be televised? Public funeral service time and TV channels

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

On Monday, February 24, a Kobe Bryant memorial service will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the late basketball star.

In addition to honoring Kobe, the public funeral will also serve as a tribute to his daughter Gianna, who lost her life along with Bryant and seven others in a helicopter crash on January 26.

The service will also pay respect to the other seven victims who perished in the tragic crash.

Here are more details about the televised service, including start time and TV channels that will provide live coverage.

Kobe Bryant memorial service time and TV channels

The funeral service, referred to as the Celebration of Life, will be held publicly inside Los Angeles’ STAPLES Center and begins at 10 a.m. Pacific Time (1 p.m. Eastern Time).

Several television networks will have live coverage of the memorial service as it is presented.

That includes ESPN, NBA TV, ABC, and BET. Of those options, BET is expected to offer a live presentation of the service with no commercial interruptions.

There is also live streaming available through ABC News Live, Los Angeles Times, Entertainment Tonight, and the official Los Angeles Lakers website.

The service is expected to end at approximately 1 p.m. Pacific Time, and there will not be a procession at the event.

There is an NBA game scheduled for later on as the Los Angeles Clippers host the Memphis Grizzlies beginning at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time (10:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Celebration of Life to honor Kobe’s legacy

A private funeral service was held previously for Kobe and Gianna. There were also several emotional pre-game tributes for Kobe ahead of the recent NBA All-Star Game.

Today’s Celebration of Life will be a public tribute for the fallen NBA star who helped bring five NBA Championships to the Lakers.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Mayor Eric Garcetti said that Monday’s memorial service is to honor more than just Kobe Bryant, the basketball player, though.

“I think one message that I would say is this is not just about a man who was a basketball player, this is about a father, this is about a leader, this is about a filmmaker, this is about an artist, this is about somebody who was so much more than just how he was on the court,” Garcetti said of the planned service.

The date “2.24.20” itself carries significance in terms of Kobe and Gianna’s jersey numbers. Gianna wore the No. 2, while her father wore No. 24 as a member of the Lakers. In addition, Kobe Bryant spent his entire 20 years as a member of the Lakers organization.

However, he began pursuing other endeavors beyond the basketball court.

That included delving into the world of media, where he created the Wizenard children’s series of books and an animated short film that won him an Oscar.

Additionally, Kobe was becoming a force in the business world. However, he was also a loving father, friend, and public figure involved in the community. All of these aspects will be honored at the Celebration of Life.

While there won’t be any live presentation outside Staples Center itself, Santa Ana city officials have indicated they will show the live memorial event at City Hall in Orange County.

Orange County Great Park soccer stadium and Lynwood Community Center gymnasium are among other venues in California presenting the memorial service.