Kobe Bryant tributes for NBA All-Star Game 2020: Video of Dr. Dre, Jennifer Hudson, and Common’s emotional tributes to late Lakers star

The NBA All-Star Game 2020 featured not only an amazing Kobe Bryant tribute from Dr. Dre but also several other tributes.

Those came via the words of Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson and rapper Common as well as a beautiful performance by singing sensation Jennifer Hudson and another by Usher.

It was clear from the onset of the annual All-Star basketball game that Kobe’s memory was going to be honored throughout the event, as it should.

Dr. Dre delivers Kobe Bryant tribute ahead of All-Star Game 2020

Dr. Dre is synonymous with the West Coast hip-hop movement, so it was only fitting that the doctor blessed everyone with his unique Kobe Bryant tribute video for the player who brought the Los Angeles Lakers five titles.

After a black mamba snake slithered across the screen, the video presented fans with images of the late, great Lakers star from over the years. Those images included game-winning shots, memorable moments from championships, and more.

Dr. Dre himself also has several scenes in the video as he sat behind the boards and came up with the background beats for the iconic video in memory of Kobe.

The highlight journey closes with a shot of a virtual “Kobe Center” in place of Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

Here’s the full Dr. Dre Kobe Bryant tribute video, which runs for over two minutes and is well worth the watch.

Jennifer Hudson performs Kobe Bryant tribute at All-Star Game

Former American Idol and Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson hails from Chicago.

She appeared on the court ahead of the NBA All-Star Game 2020 to provide a moving performance of Donny Hathaway’s classic For All We Know for the fans watching in the arena and around the world.

As Hudson blessed everyone with her amazing voice on the emotional tribute song, more images appeared on a large screen behind her of the late Kobe Bryant.

The performance spanned nearly six minutes and brought plenty of appreciation from the fans attending the game in Chicago.

Hudson’s performance also drew rave reviews on social media. On the NBA on TNT’s Twitter post, many fans commented about the moving tribute.

“Amazing!!! A gift to a gift! The intertwining of the two is simply staggering!” one comment read.

“Beautiful. Had me in tears. #MambaForever #Legend,” another Twitter user commented.

“This was beautiful. Just breathtaking,” another said.

Usher also delivered an amazing rendition of Amazing Grace in tribute to Kobe and his daughter.

Magic Johnson, Common also deliver tributes

Also ahead of the game, Magic Johnson spoke while standing in front of all of the 2020 All-Star players.

After speaking about Kobe’s greatness along with his impact on the game and the world, Magic asked everyone in the crowd to stand and join hands.

The players did the same. From there, everyone observed a moment of silence lasting eight seconds in memory of Bryant.

Chicago rapper Common added his own touch ahead of the annual game as well.

He discussed the legend of Chicago, including players from the area, including Kevin Garnett and Dwyane Wade, as well as the man who put the Bulls into the history books, Michael Jordan.

However, he also made sure to mention the late, great Kobe Bryant as part of his pre-game poetry.

In addition, the All-Star Game MVP award has been named in honor of Kobe as of the 2020 game.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game was telecast on Sunday, February 16 on TNT.