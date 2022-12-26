Is Cher engaged? Rumors heat up after showing off huge diamond sparkler from Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards

Cher sparks rumors she’s engaged to Alexander Edwards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Music superstar Cher has fuelled speculation that she is engaged to her 36-year-old beau Alexander “AE” Edwards.

The 76-year-old icon confirmed her romance with music executive Alexander last month in November.

However, the two appear to have taken the next step in their relationship.

On Christmas morning, the music superstar shared a photo on Twitter of what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring.

The bedazzled jewel clearly left the songstress speechless as she captioned the image, “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E.”

Inside a black velvet jewelry box was a stunning ring with a huge teardrop-shaped diamond surrounded by smaller diamonds that sparkled in the light.

Cher fuels engagement rumors with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards

Cher’s new beau, who is 40 years younger, was snapped holding the box in the snap shared with her four million Twitter followers.

Straight away, Cher’s loyal legion of fans started responding with questions about the snap and the ring.

😱 OMG did he propose to you!!!?? Mama lovely 💖 pic.twitter.com/1C68sDwMHL — Jasmine(Alanna) (@Trinijasgirl31_) December 25, 2022

“OMG did he propose to you!!!?? Mama lovely,” one fan penned.

Another simply penned, “mrs edwards?” alongside a picture of someone looking shocked.

However, a little later, Cher seemingly responded to the engagement rumors by re-posting the same image with a cryptic caption.

The Believe hitmaker wrote, “I posted this cause his nails are so cool.”

I posted this cause his nails are so cool pic.twitter.com/aeUOOy4IIE — Cher (@cher) December 25, 2022

Cher is ‘head over heels in love’ with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards

The mysterious ring comes days after sources claimed Cher is “head over heels in love” with AE and plans to tie the knot.

An insider told RadarOnline, “She knows she doesn’t have much time left anymore to find ‘the one.”

They went on to allege she feels that her romance with Alexander “could be her LAST chance and she isn’t going to let it pass her by.”

They added, “Of course, her friends are worried. Whenever there is a 40-year-old and $400 million gap between two people, you have concerns!”

Cher pokes fun at her relationship with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards

Earlier this month, Cher appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she poked fun at their 40-year age gap.

The Grammy winner admitted that their relationship is “kind of ridiculous” on paper but noted that in real life, they “get along great.”

She then added that AE, who is the ex of Amber Rose, is “fabulous” and “very kind.”

If the pair are indeed engaged, the marriage will be Cher’s third.

Her first husband, Sonny Bono, died in 1998, and the pair separated in 1974.

Shortly after her divorce, Cher said “I do” to her second husband, Gregg Allman, with whom she shares one child, Elijah Blue Allman.