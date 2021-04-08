Instagram star Lil Esco 28 ‘shot three times in Atlanta, in stable condition’

Lil Esco 28 was reportedly shot three times, but is now stable in the hospital. Pic credit: @lilesco28/Instagram

Atlanta based internet sensation and rap star Lil Esco 28 is in the hospital after he was reportedly shot three times last night.

Details of the incident remain scarce, but it seems as though the 15-year-old internet star, whose real name is Gavin, has survived the alleged shooting and is in a stable condition.

It’s unknown where the incident occurred, and no motive or details have been released.

Video has since emerged of the Instagram star sitting in a hospital bed hooked up to wires; however, he appears to be conscious and is looking relaxed and comfortable.

The news first emerged when Lil Esco’s friend, Rob the Playboy, first posted a picture of the pair to Instagram with the caption: “Please be okay bro please i love you so much please bro 💔💔💔💔💔😢😢😢😢.”

Rob the Playboy appears alongside Esco in many of his viral videos, and his buddy has helped to keep us informed about his condition.

Hip-hop commentator @domislivenews tweeted that the young star was in serious condition: “Lil Esco 28 Hospitalized in Serious Condition After Getting Shot 3 Times,”

Lil Esco 28 Hospitalized in Serious Condition After Getting Shot 3 Times pic.twitter.com/kQ6ehROpZm — DomisLive NEWS (@domislivenews) April 8, 2021

Lil Esco 28 is not dead: Reportedly ‘stable’ in the hospital

Thankfully, after several hours Rob the Playboy was back on Instagram with the news that his buddy was stable. He paid tribute to his pal by calling him the “strongest kid I know” and said he’s “cut from a different cloth.”

Rob included a picture of Lil Esco lying in bed along with a video of a man, who may be the young star’s father, discussing his condition. The man stated that Lil Esco was “stable” and “appreciates his fans and all the prayers and concerns” before adding that people should keep sending their prayers.

The wounded Lil Esco appeared to be doing fine, as he lay on the bed, fully conscious, scrolling through his cellphone.

Fans took to Twitter to offer support and prayers, and to show their concern.

Pic credit: @_yamborghini_/Twitter

Many folks were surprised that someone would wish to target Lil Esco.

"lil esco got shot" pic.twitter.com/2VgURhZAVH — Man In The Come (@CorleoneTwitt) April 8, 2021

Lil Esco 28 rose to fame with viral video

Lil Esco 28 first rose to fame after a video of him walking up to a friend and saying, “Ight imma f— witcha,” went viral. Another video of him saying, “Man I’m Finna Whip Dis Ho,” before speeding off in a fancy car also went viral.

How it all started 😂 pic.twitter.com/Zx521nmsvj — Lil Esco 28 (@lilesco28) December 7, 2019

He has since capitalized on the fame by recording and releasing several singles. He is also designing and selling his own merchandise.

Lil Esco 28 has a massive following on Instagram with over 1.3 million followers and he has nearly 100k followers on Twitter.

Fingers crossed he’s going to be ok.

In other news this month, rapper DMX entered a vegetative state after he suffered a heart attack following a drug overdose. Last week, NLE Choppa’s mugshot caused a bit of a stir after the Memphis-based rapper was arrested in Florida on suspicion of robbery.