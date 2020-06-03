Iggy Pop wants Florida to pass laws protecting big cats after Tiger King popularity

After the Netflix documentary series, Tiger King became the biggest hit during the coronavirus quarantine, the Big Cat Public Safety Act has picked up a lot of support, including from rock star Iggy Pop.

Pop, a punk rock legend, has spoken up and encouraged Florida Senators to help pass the bill to protect big cats.

Iggy Pop speaks up for Big Cat Public Safety Act

Iggy Pop has lent his voice in support of the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which was proposed legislation that would protect tigers and other big cats from abuse.

This comes in the wake of Tiger King taking Netflix by storm, becoming one of the most-watched shows on the streaming network.

In a released statement, Pop pointed out that both the house and senate support the bill, and pushed them to pass it once and for all.

“Co-sponsoring this commonsense bill will show the Senators’ commitment to the safety of Floridians and respect for exotic wildlife.”

Pop signed a petition that Blackfish documentary director Gabriela Cowperthwaite wrote along with the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

Blackfish was a documentary about the SeaWorld controversy concerning animal protection, so he has worked for the welfare of animals for years now.

Iggy Pop joined other celebrities like Kate Mara, Rooney Mara, Edie Falco, Hilary Swank, and Joaquin Phoenix in support of the bill.

Big Cat Public Safety Act

The Big Cat Public Safety Act would prohibit private ownership, public contact, and dangerous interactions with these big cats. This includes “cub petting,” which is something done at for-profit zoos and animal sanctuaries.

These were relevant in the Tiger King documentary. This Netflix series not only depicted but condemned the practices.

This would also help support the protection of the big cats, which Tiger King showed were often killed when they served their purpose.

The Big Cat Public Safety Act has bipartisan support, which is so rare in today’s political landscape.

The act prohibits private ownership of the wild animals and also bans public encounters that put the cats and the humans involved in danger.

The new legislation would amend the Captive Wildlife Safety Act, which already exists. This would prohibit the “possession of lions, tigers, leopards, cheetahs, jaguars, cougars, or any hybrid of these species by individuals who are not licensed by the US Department of Agriculture.”

The exemptions include sanctuaries, universities, and zoos. Owners would need to register the animals with the government to ensure proper treatment.

Tiger King is currently available for streaming on Netflix.