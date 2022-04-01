Here’s why Zoe Kravitz is facing major backlash after taking aim at Will Smith

Zoe Kravitz got herself into some hot water this week after blasting Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock, with fans drawing comparisons to her own choices in the past and present. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Zoe Kravitz got herself into some hot water this week following comments she made regarding the Will Smith slapping incident at the Oscars on Sunday night.

As the world is now well-familiar, Will sent Hollywood into a tailspin when he took major offense to Chris Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Chris commented that he was looking forward to seeing Jada in a G.I. Jane sequel, presumably due to her shaved head following her alopecia diagnosis.

Will, who appeared to laugh at the jab at first, stormed up to the stage to smack the comedian across the cheek before returning to his seat to curse Chris out.

Celebs have come out of the woodwork to share their thoughts on the incident, from Wanda Sykes going on Ellen to discuss her view to Jim Carrey calling his cohorts “spineless” after the crowd gave Will a standing ovation upon his Best Actor win following the attack.

Zoe Kravitz slammed Will Smith for the slapping incident, but fans are not happy with her past comments about Jaden Smith

Now, fans have turned on actress Zoe Kravitz for her comments about the drama, calling her out for slamming Will when she appears to have a somewhat shady past herself.

The Batman star, 33, took to Instagram to share two photos from Sunday night’s ceremonies, captioning both pics with verbal remarks on Will’s behavior, saying “here’s a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now” and “and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.”

Twitter users didn’t take long to run to social media to point out the actress’ history of saying or doing things that they deem to be less-than-positive.

One person made sure to point out Zoe’s inappropriate comments about Will Smith’s son, Jaden, when he was just 14 and she was 24 in an interview with V magazine.

As reported by Daily Mail, Zoe gushed over the young star, saying he was “handsome” and essentially alluding to the fact that she would date him if he were older.

zoe kravitz just mad at will smith for telling her to stay away from his son that's why she said all that https://t.co/NUV3SrVBLu — brooke (@katethonys) March 29, 2022

Fans were quick to point out that Zoe has remained friends with Alexander Wang who has been accused of sexual assault

Along with criticizing Zoe for what many viewed as predatory behavior towards Jaden, the actress was also put on blast for continuing to remain close friends with accused designer Alexander Wang.

zoe kravitz supports known abuser alexander wang, made predatory comments about 14 year old jaden and dated ezra miller when they were 17-18 and she was 20+ but wants to speak about will and draw the line at a slap pic.twitter.com/M6u7KDz1BU — dom fike’s gf (@ftsyre) March 29, 2022

The fashion mogul has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and assault, with Vogue reporting that Alexander has remained staunch in his not-guilty stance.

“zoe kravitz supports known abuser alexander wang, made predatory comments about 14 year old jaden and dated ezra miller when they were 17-18 and she was 20+ but wants to speak about will and draw the line at a slap,” penned someone in a heated tweet this week.

a little funny that zoe kravitz has so much to say about the “violent assault” at the oscars but it’s crickets for her bestie alexander wang the serial predator? pic.twitter.com/gRy1qr8Txb — ciggy spencer (@obeliskfairy) March 29, 2022

Another person commented on their view that Zoe’s stand against Will was hypocritical, posting that it was “a little funny that zoe kravitz has so much to say about the ‘violent assault’ at the oscars but it’s crickets for her bestie alexander wang the serial predator?”

Zoe has yet to publicly comment on the backlash as details of the event Sunday night, along with repercussions from it, continue to unfold.