Jim Carrey puts Hollywood on blast for ‘spineless’ standing ovation of Will Smith’s win following infamous slap

A mere two nights ago, the now-infamous altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock occurred, and opinions on the matter are still coming out as Hollywood continues to reel from the incident.

Will stormed the Oscars stage in a fury following what he deemed a tasteless joke at his wife Jada’s expense when Chris teased her about being in G.I. Jane 2 since she is currently bald.

The actress suffers from the medical condition Alopecia, an auto-immune disorder that attacks hair follicles, preventing hair growth and causing hair to fall out often in patchy clumps.

Jim Carrey called his fellow Hollywood cohorts ‘spineless’

While celebs have been vocal about their stance on the assault, none have seemed to be quite as opinionated as Jim Carrey.

The Sonic the Hedgehog actor, 60, lashed out about the un-scripted and shocking slap that was heard around the world, speaking with Gayle King on CBS Mornings regarding his feelings about the attack.

“I was sickened,” Jim told the host. “I was sickened by the standing ovation. I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse. It really felt like an indication that we’re not the cool club anymore” he added.

Jim went on to say that he knew Chris had chosen not to pursue legal action against Will but that if it had been him, he would have “announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million dollars ‘cuz that video is gonna be there forever.”

Jim told Gayle that he wished ‘the best’ for Will, but his view of him has been tainted

The comedian told Gayle that this sort of incident would usually result in an arrest and removal of the attacker had it been initiated by another audience member and not a super-famous movie star.

Jim said he felt that no one should “have the right” to go up on stage and hit someone else simply because they “said words.”

After heatedly disagreeing with Gayle when she proposed that the strike had come from an escalation of emotions at the time, with Jim jumping on her to say it “came out of nowhere,” he went on to soften his approach.

“I wish him the best, I do. I don’t have anything against Will Smith,” he said while maintaining his stance that it was a very unsavory moment for the actor and that the whole thing “cast a pall over everyone’s shining moment.”

Will has since apologized to Chris and the Academy for what he called “unacceptable” and “inexcusable” behavior, posting the lengthy note on his Instagram page.