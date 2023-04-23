Here’s why Prince Louis’ birthday portraits break tradition

Prince Louis turns 5, and the Prince and Princess of Wales shared sweet photos of their son. However, the snap broke tradition in a subtle way.

A photo of a smiling Prince Louis being pushed in a wheelbarrow by his mother is one of two released to celebrate his fifth birthday on Sunday.

The other snap, which was shared on social media, is a close-up shot of the young prince as he sat in the wheelbarrow.

Louis is fourth in line to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last September.

The photos, one of which featured Middleton, were taken by photographer Millie Pilkington.

This is a break from the tradition as the Princess of Wales is the one who previously took photos of her children’s birthdays.

In the photos, Prince Louis flashed an adorable smile as he looked into the distance wearing a blue sweater over a checkered shirt.

He completed the look with blue shorts of a different shade, while Middleton is seen wearing a white sweater with prominent black stripes.

For his 4th birthday, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared photos of Louis on a beach. He smiled as he ran to the camera in the first snap and posed with a ball in his hand in the second.

Kate Middleton is a passionate amateur photographer

The 41-year-old described herself “enthusiastic amateur photographer” in 2020 when opening up about her passion for photography.

She is also a patron of the Royal Photographic Society and has been a patron of the National Portrait Gallery since 2012.

According to PEOPLE, she is also a patron of Evelina London since 2018.

Middleton, who met Prince William at the University of St. Andrews, studied art history, and photography was reportedly the focus of her thesis during her studies, according to the outlet.

She primarily takes photos of her children and recently shared a photo she took of Queen Elizabeth last year with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday. This photograph – showing her with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren – was taken at Balmoral last summer,” the caption reads.

Prince Louis became a star during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Louis’s antics during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year made him an adorable meme sensation.

During the annual celebration of his late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s birthday, Louis entertained himself with silly moments and dancing as the event continued.

His sister Charlotte tried to get her younger brother to behave at times, as did his mother.

The royal family embraced the virality of his behavior at the event and shared a compilation.

Several memes were shared on social media as fans embraced the four-year-old’s entertaining antics.