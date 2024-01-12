Here’s why Michael Strahan won’t appear on other TV show following recent announcement

Popular TV personality Michael Strahan won’t appear on his other familiar show following a recent announcement made on Good Morning America.

Strahan appears regularly on ABC’s GMA as one of its co-anchors during the morning episodes alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

Earlier this week, he appeared with his 19-year-old daughter Isabella as she shared her emotional story about her diagnosis and battle with a brain cancer tumor.

Strahan and Isabella spoke about her having successful surgery to remove the tumor before she underwent rehabilitation and radiation therapy.

Strahan was absent from his TV jobs, including GMA and Fox NFL Sunday, during his daughter’s health situation as it was reported he was away to address a “personal family matter.”

He’s since returned to both shows, but viewers won’t see him on his other show just days after his daughter’s announcement.

Strahan gets a schedule change with his other TV job

This weekend marks the start of the NFL playoffs, which Michael Strahan is familiar with from his Pro Football Hall of Fame career as a member of the New York Giants.

He regularly appears on Fox NFL Sunday during the regular season along with colleagues, including Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Terry Bradshaw, Rob Gronkowski, Jay Glazer, and Jimmy Johnson.

Strahan recently called his Fox NFL crew the “best team in the business” with an Instagram carousel post.

Their program typically airs on Fox an hour or so before the 1 p.m. Eastern Time slot of NFL games during the season and airs at different times if there are games on holidays.

Fox will present coverage of the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys NFC Wildcard game on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. It arrives as Sunday’s second game, as CBS has coverage of the 1 p.m. matchup featuring the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, there won’t be a Fox NFL Sunday episode shown earlier in the day like there has been throughout the NFL’s regular season.

Instead, NFL on Fox Pregame will air at 4 p.m. Eastern Time for 30 minutes on Sunday before the playoff game’s kickoff. Strahan and his colleagues are expected to be featured in the half-hour program, but viewers should note the Fox schedule change.

Strahan addressed the ‘almost overwhelming’ support he and his daughter received after the GMA interview

On the Friday, January 12 episode of GMA, Strahan appeared alongside Eva Pilgrim and Whit Johnson, filling in for Robin and George.

One segment during the show covered recent news that legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick announced his retirement after 24 seasons as the New England Patriots coach. Belichick’s legacy includes seven Super Bowl wins with quarterback Tom Brady.

While the Giants defeated Belichick and Brady’s Patriots in the Super Bowl twice, Strahan praised Belichick for being a great coach who always had his players prepared.

In a later GMA segment, Strahan’s daughter Isabella and her diagnosis were featured as he addressed the “almost overwhelming” support they’d received since her interview aired.

“We received so much love, so much concern and support. It’s almost overwhelming, but thank you. Thank you to everybody out there,” Strahan said while at the GMA desk.

Strahan also said there were a lot of questions about Isabella’s diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment.

Her doctor, Dr. David Ashley, appeared on the program to provide an update that her surgery was successful and the tumor didn’t spread. Isabella will undergo chemotherapy treatments beginning in February at Duke University Hospital.

During her interview, Isabella became teary-eyed as she said that her twin sister, Sophia, told her she needed to “keep on living” her life.

“She’s right, and you’ve been doing that. I know this is tough, but you keep on living, Isabella,” Strahan told his daughter, adding, “You inspire every single one of us around you every single day. We love you. We’re here for you, and you got this.”