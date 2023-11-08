Here’s why Jennette McCurdy is freezing her eggs even though she doesn’t want kids

Jennette McCurdy is opening up about her personal life once again — this time on her podcast, Hard Feelings.

The I’m Glad My Mom Died author doesn’t want kids now but wants to leave her options open if she changes her mind.

That said, she decided to freeze her eggs just in case having children enters the picture later.

She revealed on her podcast, “I do not feel in any way, shape, or form like I want kids. I cannot imagine a world in which someday I want kids.”

However, she knows people change.

“I am also open to my mind changing. I have changed a lot as a person in my years so far and I hope to continue changing,” McCurdy said. “What I don’t want to happen is for me to turn 40 and realize, ‘F**k, I want kids now,’ and I don’t have enough eggs to make it happen.”

Jennette McCurdy opens up on her egg-freezing process

In the Egg Freezing episode, she opened up on what she calls “doctor week.”

That’s where she goes to several doctor appointments simultaneously to get things taken care of as quickly as possible.

McCurdy revealed that she “dreads them so much” and would prefer to get everything done at once, even if it means she’s uncomfortable.

Her most recent “doctor week” included appointments where she received many reproductive care measures, such as a mammogram, ultrasound, pap smear, and genetic testing, which are all “regular checkups” for her.

Since her mother, Debra McCurdy, was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer at 36, McCurdy has been receiving preventative care since she was 25.

During her most recent doctor week, she scheduled an egg-freezing consultation, even though she can’t see herself ever having kids.

Jennette McCurdy reveals she isn’t motivated to freeze her eggs

Despite her choice, McCurdy isn’t overly motivated to freeze her eggs – especially since she’s certain she doesn’t want kids.

“No part of me feels motivated to freeze my eggs when I don’t think I want to be a mom, but what if someday I change my mind? … I am trying to bet on my future self wanting a thing that my current self can’t imagine wanting, versus just not doing it and risking that someday I might want it and not be able to do it then – and the regret. I am trying to weigh these options and it’s quite complex,” McCurdy said.

She shared a similar sentiment in an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk, where she noted, “I have two nieces I adore and a third one the way,” McCurdy shared. “I am happy to be an aunt. I am open to maybe a couple years from now, if something hits me and I just feel like, ‘Yeah, I do want [kids]’ — but for now, I am good.”