Here’s why fans think Ciara is about to announce another pregnancy with Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson and Ciara share three kids. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Ciara fans are convinced the singer is about to announce baby number four after she shared a recent video.

The 36-year-old and her three children recently helped Russell Wilson celebrate his Broncos deal.

After a decade as the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback, the NFL star’s trade to the Denver Broncos was finalized Wednesday.

Before the trade, Russell Wilson showed his romantic side as he asked his wife for more babies.

Fans say Ciara is pregnant after she shared a video with two of her children

Ciara shared a hilarious video of her two sons repeatedly going between her legs, which prompted jokes and pregnancy speculation from her fans.

“When life is a circus. 😂🥰😝🧡,” she wrote in the caption.

“They tryna remind u of pregnancy 😂😂😍😍😍😍🔥🔥love y’all,” a person wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“They’re preparing you for the last baby😂😂😂😂😂,” another fan quipped.

“That mean your pregnant 😳,” a commenter speculated.

Pic credit:@Ciara/Instagram

The fashionable singer stunned in a red blazer and pants, wearing a white t-shirt and a choker necklace in the video.

The pregnancy rumor mill started last week after Russell Wilson showed up to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and surprised his wife Ciara by filling in as a guest host.

The quarterback got on one knee to propose the couple have more children.

“Can we have more babies?” he said as the audience cheered him on. “Just give me one more.”

“I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more at least,” she responded. “We definitely can, but we’ve got a little time before we get there.”

After hosting the talk show, Ciara took to Instagram, seemingly accepting her hubby’s proposal.

“Yaaaasssss….We will have more babies, baby! 😂😂🥰😝😘. So much fun hosting the @TheEllenShow how and interviewing my boo. Our #WhyNotYou Childrens book is out now! Make sure to get your copy!”

Wilson started dating the R&B singer in 2015, and they announced their engagement the following year.

They married in July 2016 and had a daughter in April 2017 and a son in July 2020. The NFL star also has a stepson from Ciara’s previous relationship with rapper Future.

Ciara stuns in Bronco orange to support Russell Wilson’s trade

After Russell Wilson’s trade to the Denver Broncos was finalized earlier this week, Ciara and their three children attended the press conference at Broncos headquarters.

“Broncos Country Baby! Let’s Ride! @DangeRussWilson 🧡💙,” she wrote in the caption of a family photo in which she donned a tangerine David Koma pantsuit representing the Denver Broncos color.

His daughter also wore a dress in a similar color as she proudly held her father’s helmet while his two sons looked dapper in identical dark blue suits.