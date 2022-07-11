Here’s why Cameron Diaz thinks she may have worked as a drug mule

Cameron Diaz believes she was a drug mule during the nineties in Paris as a model. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures

Cameron Diaz reflected on an experience and shared that she may have been a drug mule in the past.

Cameron appeared on a podcast, and she recounted the tale of a modeling gig, which entailed carrying a locked suitcase across international borders.

The Mask actress was desperate for work at the time after she failed to book modeling gigs in Paris, where she lived briefly.

She reflected on the amusing tale, which could have ended differently if it had occurred post-9-11.

Cameron was a guest on the Second Life podcast hosted by Hillary Kerr. Cameron told a riveting tale of her life as a model in Paris and revealed that she couldn’t book a job to save her life.

She told the story of the one job she received, and it sounded like a story from Locked Up Abroad.

Cameron explained that she had to bring a suitcase full of costumes to Morocco from Paris for her modeling gig. The suitcase was locked, and she did not look inside.

Cameron revealed, “I didn’t work a day. I was there for a full year, and I didn’t work one day. I couldn’t book a job to save my life, I got like one job, but really I think I was like a mule carrying drugs to Morocco – I swear to God.”

The actress continued, “What the f*** is in that suitcase? I’m like this blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl in Morocco, it’s the nineties; I’m wearing torn jeans and platform boots and my hair down. I’m like, ‘this is really unsafe.’”

Cameron didn’t have much luck on the modeling front. She said, “That was my only job I ever got in Paris.”

Cameron Diaz ‘unretires’ from acting for film with Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz retired from acting eight years ago after she played Miss Hannigan in the 2014 remake of Annie.

She enjoyed marital bliss with her husband, Benji Madden, as a retiree in her forties.

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

Her new co-star, Jamie Foxx, tweeted the exciting news and wrote, “Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now,” Foxx wrote in the post’s caption. “Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!!”

Not much is known about the film, but the news is exciting for fans who haven’t seen Cameron on the silver screen for almost a decade.