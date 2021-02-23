Here’s how old Zoe Laverne and Dawson Day are as pregnant TikTok star denies 13-year-old is dad

Zoe Laverne announced on Instagram that she is pregnant. Pic credit: @zoexlaverne/Instagram

TikTok star Zoe Laverne took to Instagram on Monday to announce to her fans that she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Dawson Day.

Laverne shared two photos with her 2.7 million Instagram followers. The first was a black-and-white picture showing her with Dawson. Both pose cheek-to-cheek with their tongues sticking out. The other photo shows two pregnancy tests with positive results.

“You are going to be such a great daddy!! I love you so much! Thank you for changing my life so much and making me the happiest girl on earth,” she wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Laverne also shared the news on her Instagram Story. She posted a photo of her positive pregnancy test results.

“Really excited to have y’all watch my baby grow!” she wrote.

At the time of writing, the Instagram post has received more than 230,000 likes and many fans shared congratulatory messages.

Zoe Laverne responded to social media users who doubted she was pregnant

Laverne then reacted to social media users who raised doubts about her claim that she was pregnant. She posted a message insisting that her positive tests were “real.”

“They’re very much real. If y’all want me to p*** on another one while live, lmk since you’re so interested,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @zoexlaverne/Instagram

Pic credit: @zoexlaverne/Instagram

Zoe Laverne also took to her Instagram Story to slam social media users she accused of saying nasty things about her unborn child.

“The amount of people that have the guts to talk s*** about an unborn child is so upsetting and so heartbreaking,” she wrote. “Really shows the generation we are in… and how a lot of you weren’t raised very right!”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Laverne reacted to the rumor that 13-year-old Connor Joyce was the father

She also posted a message to her Instagram Story denying online rumors that 13-year-old Connor Joyce was the baby daddy.

She shared a photo of herself with Dawson standing behind her.

“This the father of my child. Stop saying otherwise. How would that even make any kind of [sense],” she wrote, “Connor is 13. Nothing else happened besides a kiss. Stay in ur own business!!”

Pic credit: @zoexlaverne/Instagram

Dawson Day also took to his Instagram to deny rumors that he was not the father of the baby.

Monsters and Critics reported back in October 2020 that Zoe Laverne faced a backlash on social media after she was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old named Connor Joyce.

The allegations started after hackers allegedly gained access to the Instagram account of Laverne’s ex-boyfriend, Cody Orlove, and released screenshots of alleged messages in which Laverne’s former best friend, Amber VanPelt, accused her of having a relationship with Connor.

The rumors gained traction after a video surfaced online showing Zoe Laverne kissing Connor.

How old is Zoe Laverne?

Since Zoe Laverne announced on Instagram that she is pregnant, people have been searching online for information about her age and birthday.

Multiple online sources report that Zoe Laverne was born on June 3, 2001, in Indiana, and that she is 19-years old.

Her boyfriend, Dawson Day, is 20 years old.

Laverne is a TikTok star known for her lip-syncing, dance, and prank videos.

You can find her here on TikTok where she has 17.9 million followers. You can also find her here on Instagram where she has 2.7 million followers.