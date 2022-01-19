Heidi Klum admits that her legs are insured for $2 million and one is more expensive than the other

Model Heidi Klum recently revealed on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her legs are both insured, but not equally. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Supermodel Heidi Klum is walking around on some expensive legs, as we recently learned.

The supermodel and fashion icon appeared on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and confirmed that her legs are insured for $2 million, though one is more expensive than the other. She then explained why there was a difference, as well as also what other parts of her body she thought should be insured.

Two legs, one price difference

Heidi, 48, sat down wth Ellen DeGeneres as a guest on her talk show yesterday, and the two played a round of a show called Heidi ‘Blanking’ Klum. Ellen would ask Heidi a series of questions, and Heidi would have to mention the first thing to came to her mind.

That’s when Ellen asked the German supermodel the following question:

“My legs were insured for $2 million… Another body part that should be insured is my ___.”

That’s when Heidi mentioned just what happened when she was younger to cause a permanent injury.

Heidi clarified that one of her legs cost more to insure because of an injury she sustained as a child that left a scar on her left leg.

“When I was young, I fell into a glass and I have, like, a big scar,” Heidi told Ellen. “Obviously I put so much spray tan on right now you can’t see it right now,” she joked.

Who insured Heidi’s legs?

It wasn’t the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s idea to insure her famous gams, she told Ellen. “Also I didn’t insure them by the way,” she declared in the segment. “It was a client that insured them. It wasn’t me.”

“It’s weird the things that some people do,” Heidi added.

“Alright but they should be insured,” Ellen said. “They’re good legs.”

As far as which body part of hers that Heidi felt should be insured but isn’t, she had an answer all ready to go, pointing to her cleavage in a pink dress and looking right into the camera.

Heidi Klum isn’t the only one walking around in expensive legs

Heidi is certainly not the only celebrity to have her legs insured. Other celebs such as Dolly Parton, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Cristiano Ronaldo, and David Beckham all have their legs insured for their jobs as entertainers and professional athletes.