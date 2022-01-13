Heidi Klum dances in barely-there silver bodysuit and fishnets

Heidi Klum shows off her age-defying body in a new video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Heidi Klum gave fans a snippet of her new music video with Snoop Dogg, in which she stuns in a silver bodysuit and fishnets.

The former Victoria Secret Angel showed that she continues to maintain the fabulous slender physique that earned her millions on the fashion runway.

The 48-year-old Heidi previously teased the collaboration with the legendary California rapper last week.

“I can’t believe this happened. Find out in one week what I am talking about,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post in which she shared a photo with The Doggfather rapper.

The mother of four is keeping a busy schedule as she is also working on Germany’s Next Top Model as she works on other business ventures. But she took the time out for another Instagram post yesterday, which featured a racy clip from the new video with Snoop Dogg.

“#ChaiTeaWithHeidi OUT FRIDAY! 🤗🎶🙏😍 @snoopdogg @weddingcakeofficial,” she wrote in the caption.

Heidi showed off her dance moves in the barely-there silver bodysuit in what appears to be a behind-the-scenes teaser of her upcoming music video.

The single Chai Tea with Heidi is an electronic dance record, but this is not her first venture into music.

The model showed off her singing ability on America’s Got Talent in a duet with Sal Valentinetti. The multi-talented German model also released a single, Wonderland, in 2006, garnering moderate success in her country.

She also collaborated with her ex-husband Seal on the song Secret. In 2012, Heidi and Seal separated after seven years of marriage – they share four children.

Heidi Klum models a yellow lace-up dress by Peter Dundas

Heidi Klum loves to show skin, and who could blame her when she still maintains her supermodel appearance.

The television host modeled a yellow lace-up dress from Peter Dundas Nirvana collection.

The model and businesswoman gushed about the dress in the caption of the Instagram video.

“This is my new favorite dress @dundasworld @peter_dundas 💛💛💛💛”

The criss-cross stitching on the lace-up dress reveals her slender leg, thigh, and back. The backless style Dundas evening dress retails for $1,550, and Heidi looks every bit the supermodel in it.

She gave her Instagram followers another angle of the risky yet elegant dress from the back in a follow-up Insta snap.

Heidi Klum earned $40 million in 2020

Heidi Klum has an estimated net worth of $160 million and has no plans on slowing down.

In 2020 alone, Forbes estimated the supermodel made $39.5 million, primarily from her TV hosting gigs.

She has hosted Amazon Prime Series, Making the Cut, America’s Got Talent, and her long-running gig at Germany’s Next Top Model.

She also has lucrative licensing deals and her clothing line in Germany.