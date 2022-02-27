‘Heartbroken’ Milla Jovovich speaks out about Russian invasion of Ukraine

Milla Jovovich speaks out on the Ukraine war and offers organizations to donate to. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Ukrainian-born actress Milla Jovovich posted a statement to her Instagram feed regarding the current situation between Russia and Ukraine.

Jovovich posted a body of text in which she addressed her inability to process the situation happening in her homeland.

Along with the statement, the actress also posted a Google document link in her bio with different foundations and organizations that her followers can donate to.

Jovovich said she was ‘torn in two’ about the Ukraine war

With “blood and roots” in both Russia and Ukraine, the Resident Evil actress expressed that she was devastated on how to feel about the matter.

“I am heartbroken and dumbstruck trying to process the events of this week in my birthplace of Ukraine,” the actress stated. “My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding.”

“My blood and roots come from both Russia and Ukraine,” Jovovich wrote. “I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them. I remember the war in my father’s homeland of former Yugoslavia and the stories my family tells of the trauma and terror they experienced.”

“War. Always war,” the actress continued. “Leaders who cannot bring peace. That never ending juggernaut of imperialism. And always, the people pay in bloodshed and tears. #helpukrain link and bio.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jovovich posted a link to multiple organizations to help Ukraine

Along with her statement, Jovovich added a link to her Instagram bio that takes viewers directly to a public Google document.

The document is titled “SUPPORT UKRAINE” and has a list of charities and organizations people can donate to in order to help those currently suffering in Ukraine.

The list first provides links to The International Fund, The Ukrainian Foundation, The Return Alive Foundation, The Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, and The Kyiv Independent. Each link includes a short bio and an explanation of who the organization will directly help.

The document then says, “Ukraine has opened a multi-currency account to raise funds to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” with the account number following after. It then provides links to multiple websites where anyone can donate to different parts of the Ukrainian military.

Jovovich talked about fleeing Russia as a kid on Kelly and Ryan interview

In an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2017, the actress talked about what it was like to leave her homeland and come to the United States as a child. She said that she and her parents escaped Russia in the early ’80s, came to America, and essentially made a new life out of nothing.

“Was that a scary time for you? Being, like, a little girl and coming to a foreign country and escaping your homeland – what was that like?” Kelly asked the actress.

Jovovich responded, “I guess I didn’t process it the way that my parents did. My mom was 28 years old, and so it was definitely a big change because my parents came over, and they were housekeepers. It was a big difference from being a movie star to being a housekeeper,” she said.

Jovovich then mentioned that she would often run into women who would talk about the fact that she came from a country where she wasn’t allowed to get an education or become an artist.

However, with a mother who was a ’70s movie star in Russia teaching her everything she knew, Jovovich became a highly successful actress in America, most notably known for her work in the Resident Evil franchise.

Milla Jovovich on Fleeing Russia as a Child and Her Acting Inspiration

Watch this video on YouTube

Although she may not have had the best life in Russia as a child, Jovovich has shown the heartbreak she has felt during this unknown time and prays for everyone who is currently suffering in her homeland.

She also, along with many other celebrities, has stepped up and used her public platform to educate followers on how they can help those in need in Ukraine right now.