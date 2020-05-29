Harvey Weinstein accused of raping four more women in new lawsuit that was just revealed

Harvey Weinstein is accused of raping four more women in a new lawsuit. One of those women was reportedly just 17 years old at the time of her alleged attack.

According to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter, documents were filed in New York that detail the claims of the four women.

The documents reveal that the women were allegedly sexually assaulted in a span of years from 1984 to 2013.

Four new sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein

The accusations stem from alleged assaults in 1984, 1994, 2008, and 2013.

One woman claims that Weinstein raped her in 1984 when she was 34 years old. She says that she went with a friend to a meeting with the producer during the Cannes Film Festival.

At that meeting with Weinstein, the woman alleges that he “pinned her against the suite’s front door” and sexually assaulted her. She also alleges that Weinstein threatened her about keeping quiet.

A 1994 sexual assault is alleged by a woman who was 17 years old at the time. She says that she visited his hotel room for a meeting about breaking into the entertainment industry. She then alleges that Weinstein was already naked when she arrived and that she had to “sexually gratify him” to get a job.

The woman, who is now 43 years old, alleges that when she declined, Weinstein raped her and stole her driver’s license in order to ensure she remained quiet.

The lawsuit continues with a third and fourth woman alleging that they were raped in 2008 and 2013, respectively. The woman leveling the accusations from 2008 alleges that she was raped at his Soho apartment, while the woman from 2013 alleges that Weinstein raped her at the Venice Film Festival.

More than just Harvey Weinstein on the lawsuit

The lawsuit names more than just Harvey Weinstein in it. It also names Bob Weinstein (Harvey’s brother), Miramax, and Disney.

Reportedly, the lawsuit claims that they, “knew or reasonably should have known that Harvey Weinstein had a propensity to engage in sexual misconduct and would use his position and power to lure Plaintiffs and other similarly situated aspiring female actresses to his apartments, hotel rooms, offices, etc. under the guise of discussing business opportunities to sexually harass, batter, assault, falsely imprison and rape them.”

A response has not yet been given by Weinstein’s legal team in regard to this new lawsuit. Currently, he is still serving time at the Wende Correctional Facility in New York, where he was sentenced to 23 years in prison following his guilty verdict on sexual assault and rape charges in February.