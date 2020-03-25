Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus

Shamed movie producer Harvey Weinstein is paying for his sex crimes in more ways than one.

A recent report revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Weinstein was recently transferred to a maximum-security prison, Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo–where’s he’s serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of assault and rape.

According to a TIME report, last Wednesday, just days after Weinstein was transferred from his previous lockup location, Rikers Island, “The 68-year-old former film producer, who was hospitalized with heart issues in recent weeks was diagnosed and quarantined.”

Reportedly two other inmates at the facility have also tested positive for the deadly disease. The state prison system confirmed the report, but they have not released the identity of the other inmates.

However, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, Michael Powers, did confirm that Weinstein was indeed one of the prisoners who has contracted COVID-19.

Powers also noted that “Five officers and two supervisors at Wende were also placed in isolation because of possible exposure to the virus…”

As of last Thursday, the state prison system has restricted the transfer of inmates from local jails in an effort to safeguard against the spread of the coronavirus.

Visits to state prisons have also been suspended

The department of correction restricted the entry of visitors to state prisons since March 13 –even before there were any confirmed cases in any state prison.

They made a few other adjustments to protect the health and well-being of inmates and staff as well.

They’ve also banned volunteers from entering the facilities, and they have suspended community inmate work crews.

“We are well aware of the importance of visits to the offender population,” said Department of Correction Commissioner Rollin Cook in a media release. “This is a difficult, but necessary decision. We have no choice but to take whatever steps necessary to ensure everyone’s health and safety.”

The agency did make some amendments so that inmates are still able to communicate with family and friends while practicing social distancing. “They will offer prisoners two free phone calls per week for the next 30 days.”

COVID-19 in NYC prisons

As for Harvey Weinstein, his diagnosis brings the total number of confirmed cases within the New York City jail system to 19. A total of 12 staff members were diagnosed with coronavirus so far.

The 68-year-old falls among the vulnerable group that is most at risk, with his underlying health conditions also putting him at an increased risk.

The Centre for Disease Control reveals that “8 out of 10 deaths reported in the U.S. have been in adults 65 years old and older.”

Since finding out about the diagnosis, Weinstein has been in quarantine.