Halloweentown stars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz are engaged

Halloweentown fans showed excitement as Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz announced their engagement. Pic credit: @officialkjb/Instagram

Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz are officially engaged, and Halloweentown fans call it a Disney dream come true.

The Disney Channel duo first met in 2001 while filming the sequel to the beloved Halloweentown movie, Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge.

Although their characters Kal and Marnie may have played enemies in the film, they remained friends on social media throughout the years. They developed a love story after rekindling later in life.

Kimberly J. Brown shared a sweet photo and video to announce engagement

On Thursday, Kimberly J. Brown uploaded two Instagram posts to share the exciting news with her fans and followers.

The first photo showed the couple cuddling up next to each other, with Brown showing off her newest jewelry on her left hand.

“Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancee? #isaidyes,” she wrote in the caption.

Shortly after, the actress shared a video that showed a quick timeline of her relationship with Kountz, including their initial meeting in 2001, how they rekindled and started dating in 2016, and their most current status as fiances in 2022.

“Thank you for all the engagement love! Thought I’d share this short relationship timeline video we did,” Brown wrote.

During an interview with E! Red Carpet & Award Shows, both Brown and Kountz sat down to talk about how their relationship turned from Disney Channel co-workers to a romance down the road.

Brown said that the two had become friends on Facebook and Twitter years after filming Halloweentown, and she had randomly thought of Kountz when planning sketches for her YouTube Channel in 2016.

“I reached out to him because I thought it would be really fun if he played a character or two in them cause I knew the Halloweentown fans would get a kick out of it,” she said.

The two then decided to go out for dinner to catch up, and over time their relationship turned romantic both gradually and unexpectedly.

“It was nice because we did know each other to a certain extent and there was that comfortability, so we kind of dove head first into doing some of the sketches and everything together but we also kind of knew that we were just getting closer and closer,” said Brown.

Halloweentown fans excited over Brown and Kountz’s engagement

Since the first Halloweentown movie’s release in the late 90s, the franchise has built up a large fanbase and remains a Disney Channel staple around the time of the October holiday.

When finding out about Kountz and Brown’s engagement, fans of the movies were quick to chime in on Brown’s engagement posts with their excitement and childhood nostalgia.

“So many of us are so invested but like, yall are the cutest couple EVER, then add that it makes our childhood selves so happy… this is everything. Loveeee,” one fan commented on Brown’s video.

Pic credit: @officialkjb/Instagram

“This brings teen (and adult) me so much joy,” another fan wrote. “Congratulations!!!”

Pic credit: @officialkjb/Instagram

“Congratulations! As a fan of both of you and the Halloweentown movies, this makes me so happy. May you two continue to have magical adventures,” user @authorchristinavourcos commented.

Pic credit: @officialkjb/Instagram

“90’s kids are rejoicing everywhere,” fan @kallb13 said. “Halloweentown: The Wedding has a nice ring to it.”

Pic credit: @officialkjb/Instagram

Although Disney Channel may not have exactly picked up Halloweentown: The Wedding just yet, it’s safe to say fans of the movie are still excited to see two leading characters carry out their own real-life love story.