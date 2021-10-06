Halle Berry shares rare snap of her son Maceo for his birthday, has fans flipping out over family resemblance

Halle Berry gave fans a fun glimpse of her son. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Halle Berry’s youngest is no longer a little kid.

The X Men and Monster’s Ball star, 55, posted a rare glimpse of her son Maceo to help celebrate his 8th birthday this week and fans couldn’t help but notice the resemblance to his famous mom.

Usually one to share snaps of herself glammed up or hanging with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, Halle sent fans to the comment section after posting the pic of her son.

“Wow your twin,” said one person, with another echoing the statement saying, “Your Twin.”

Another commented on the similarities between Halle and her dapper son with “Even from this pic you can tell he looks just like you…geesh.”

Maceo looked like a bonafide young man as he posed with a newsies-style cap tilted down over his eyes with one black-gloved hand pointing towards the camera in a hipster move.

A dark brown jacket with fringed cuffs and what looked like a rope belt adorned his top half while some camo, knee-length shorts and black-and-white flip flops gave the look a casual vibe.

Who is Maceo Martinez’s dad?

Maceo Robert Martinez was born in 2013 at the height of Halle’s tumultuous relationship with actor Olivier Martinez.

The pair met in 2010 on the set of their film Dark Tide and dated for three years before marrying in July of 2013, just a few months before welcoming Maceo.

Despite a long-lasting romance, Halle and Olivier were married for a short two years before calling it quits and divorcing in 2015.

Pic credit: Instagram@halleberry

According to People magazine, the duo had been dealing with a lot of ups and downs during their time together.

The divorce was reportedly brought on by the pair’s inability to compromise and Halle’s rocky history with her ex Gabriel Aubry, with whom she shares custody of daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, did not make matters any better.

A source told People that Olivier was starting to feel at odds with the work-life balance and thought Halle was “working too much” for the couple to share meaningful family time together at home.

What projects is Halle working on currently?

Aside from staying fairly active on social media, the Oscar-winning actress has kept busy working in the film industry.

She recently directed and starred in the film Bruised, about a woman who finds her strength in the boxing ring after the son she gave up years prior comes back into her life.

Halle told EW that she went all in for the role, even suffering through two broken ribs during filming.

The actress also shared with them that she was proud of herself for taking on the physically challenging role, saying, “It used to be when you were 40 your career was done, and I mean really done… I mean, I couldn’t think that I’d be playing an MMA fighter at 54 years old. Yet I did, so it’s got to be changing. I’m proof of that.”

Halle has been dating musician Van Hunt for the last year, with the pair making it Instagram official in the summer of 2020.

Bruised is set to come out on Netflix on November 24.