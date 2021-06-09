Halle Berry looks gorgeous in new photo posted to Instagram and fans are loving it

Halle Berry glammed it up in a recent Instagram picture Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/Admedia

Halle Berry knows how to get attention and look glamorous doing it!

The Monster’s Ball star, 54, showed off a choice piece of her wardrobe recently, wearing a faux black and white fur coat and zebra-striped sunglasses.

Her caption read, “who says you can’t rock faux fur in June?”

With her lips parted open and caramel bangs framing her flawless face, fans had a field day as they flooded the page with comments.

“You rock it any time of the year,” shared one person as another enthusiastically chimed in with, “YOU ARE THE LOVE OF MY LIFEEE.”

The actress set the internet ablaze two days ago after posting a photo of herself leaning back on her arms while at the beach, showing off a toned physique in a multi-colored bikini.

An active social media poster, Halle gave fans a glimpse of her man, singer Van Hunt, sharing a picture of the two kissing. Van wore a grey hoodie and green pants as Halle stole the spotlight in a midriff-baring white t-shirt and a tropical bikini bottom.

Who is Halle Berry’s boyfriend Van Hunt and what is his net worth?

Halle is the mother of two kids which include her13-year-old daughter Nahla, whose dad is model Gabriel Aubry, and her 7-year-old son Maceo, whom Halle shares with actor Olivier Martinez. She confirmed in 2020 on her Instagram page that she was dating musician Van Hunt.

The multi-talented artist, who claims producing, singing, songwriting, and instrument playing on his repertoire of talents, is reported to have a net worth of around $2 million.

Why did Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez split?

Prior to dating Van, Halle had a very tumultuous relationship with Unfaithful actor Olivier Martinez. The two ended up marrying despite some bumps along the way but divorced in 2015 due to their inability to compromise, according to a People magazine exclusive.

“They have had many issues,” a source close to Olivier reported to People. “They both have fiery personalities and don’t like to compromise. Halle has threatened to file for divorce several times after arguments.”

As further reported by People, Halle and Olivier fought often regarding the actress’s strained relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Aubry. Though the two were never married, their split was complicated by a custody battle over their daughter Nahla.

Apparently, Olivier had desired to live in Europe with Halle and their son but the custody battle between Halle and Gabriel prevented the new couple from moving away from L.A.

Things got especially heated when Olivier and Gabriel got into a brawl when Gabriel dropped Nahla off for Thanksgiving dinner in 2012. The two men were both injured in the fight and Gabriel was arrested and booked for assault after the incident.

Despite the turmoil in her past, Halle appears to be happy with her new man Van and will surely share more photos for fans to enjoy.