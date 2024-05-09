Hailey Bieber pregnant, expecting first child with Justin Bieber: See her growing bump

Hailey Bieber has revealed she’s pregnant and expecting a baby with her husband, Justin Bieber.

The couple has been married since 2018 and will be first-time parents.

Over the past couple of years, Justin and Hailey have both made it clear they wanted children.

They recently sparked speculation that they would be expanding their family soon.

It turns out that rumor was true.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

On Thursday, Justin and Hailey took to Instagram to reveal they are having a baby.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber expecting their first child together

Justin and Hailey each shared a carousel of photos to reveal her pregnancy. Hailey looks stunning in a white lace dress highlighting her growing baby bump.

The first slide is a video of Justin kissing his pregnant wife. The second slide is a black-and-white photo of Justin holding a camera to Hailey as she looks down at her belly.

Another shows Hailey’s growing belly with her and Justin’s hands placed on it. A second shot of Justin photographing Hailey is featured, too, with her rocking sunglasses and cradling her bump.

They each kept the captions of their identical IG posts simple by tagging the other one. Hailey and Justin didn’t reveal any details about her pregnancy, such as her due date or gender.

Based on the pictures, though, Baby Bieber is likely due in October or November.

Famous faces react to Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s baby news

There was no shortage of love and happiness for Hailey and Justin becoming parents in the comments of both their IG posts.

Hailey’s good friend Kendall Jenner wrote, “ahhhh here come the tears again ❤️,” and Kyle Jenner replied, “love you guys!!!! Ahhhhhhhh.”

Momager Kris Jenner gushed over the baby news saying, “We are so so excited can’t wait can’t wait what a blessing!!!!! 🙏🏼👼🏻.” Kim Kardashian got in on the congrats action, too, writing, “I love you guys sooooo much!!!!”

Support comes in for the Biebers. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Paris Hilton and Heidi Klum congratulated Justin and Hailey, while Kate Hudson used emojis to express her thoughts.

Celebrities congratulate the Biebers. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

“EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!!” wrote Chrissy Teigen.

Chrissy Teigen gets excited. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

That was a small sampling of the famous faces sharing their happiness over Hailey Bieber being pregnant. Justin Bieber and Hailey will welcome their bundle of joy later this year.

Congrats to the happy couple on their exciting baby news!