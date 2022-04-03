Gwen Stefani poses in a black crop top, tiny shorts and cowboy boots with a flannel shirt, thanks Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani showed off her country-inspired outfit for Blake Shelton’s latest show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

These boots were made for walkin’ Gwen Stefani to her husband Blake Shelton’s concert on Saturday.

The signature Rich Girl, 52, showed off her latest country-inspired outfit in a series of photos to her Instagram feed yesterday.

Her concert outfit consisted of a black and red patchwork flannel that featured a pop of fringe. She paired the overcoat with a plain black bra top, fishnet tights, and cuffed jean shorts.

Stefani finished off the look with the star of the show – her brown, knee-high, vintage-style cowboy boots.

Stefani thanked husband Blake Shelton for her new boots

The singer took to her caption to thank Blake Shelton for encouraging her to buy the boots from designer Dsquared2 – which stands for Dean and Dan Coten.

“Thank u @blakeshelton for giving me an excuse to buy these @dsquared2 cowboy boots. gx,” Stefani wrote.

Stefani shared the night with her followers via photos and videos on her Instagram story as well.

She posted another mirror selfie of her outfit with the added text, “@blakeshelton concert.” Shelton was performing at the Boots in the Park show in San Diego, California, where Stefani even said that he was singing in front of 16,000 people.

Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

After posting multiple videos of her husband’s performance from her backstage view, Stefani wrapped up the end of the night by having Shelton take off her cowboy boots for her. Her last video showed the two on what appeared to be a private jet with Shelton pulling one of the boots off of his wife’s foot.

Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Stefani posed in her new makeup line, GXVE

Stefani also used the post to plug her newest line of makeup, GXVE. Her brand, pronounced give, features seven different makeup products – including three different types of red lipstick.

In the third photo of the series, Stefani showed off her signature bold red lips and tagged her brand’s official Instagram account.

Fans also took to the singer’s comment section with Stefani’s brand name to tell her the new country-inspired style was “giving.”

One user asked, “Who gxve you the right to SLAY SO HARD!!?!?!”

Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

“That outfit is #gxveing,” another user wrote.

Pis credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

While many fans used their creativity to include GXVE in their comments, others just told Stefani how much they loved her look. “Omg yes this is official I AM OBSESSED WITH YOU AND THKS OUTFIT OH MY GOSHHHH,” one follower wrote.

Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Stefani has been known to show different sides of her style over her successful career as a musician, but it’s safe to say fans are loving her new “country” side after being with her big-time country singer, Shelton.