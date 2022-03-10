Blake Shelton honored Gwen Stefani on International Women’s Day

Blake Shelton on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Blake Shelton never passes up a chance to say something sweet about his wife, Gwen Stefani.

That was clear on Tuesday when he honored her on International Women’s Day with a post on Instagram.

While this was sweet, it was just normal for The Voice coach.

He often posts shout-outs to Gwen on his social media, and never misses a chance to let her know how much he loves her.

Blake Shelton honors Gwen Stefani

On International Women’s Day, Blake posted a photo of him hugging up to Gwen, both of them sporting huge smiles on their faces.

He then wrote, “There ain’t #NobodyButYou.. Happy #InternationalWomensDay to the best woman I know! @gwenstefani.”

This came just over a week after Blake let the world know that he not only fell in love with Gwen, but he also fell in love with her kids.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen,” Blake said.

This has been clear since the two got married last year, and Gwen showed it by posting photos recently of Blake with her son Apollo at the wedding, everyone looking happy.

Blake Shelton looking toward retirement

Blake and Gwen seem happy with their marriage and there might be a time soon when that is all they are concentrating on.

Blake has hinted that retirement might come soon, and not just from The Voice.

While fans have worried that Blake might be considering leaving the NBC singing competition series, it sounds like he is already looking ahead to leaving the country music industry as well.

“It’s always over at some point and I’ve always been prepared for that and I’ve braced myself for it,” Blake said. “And I learned to accept it a few years ago, maybe three or four or five years ago that it’s coming.”

“I want to make great records and the moment that I feel like I’m not that relevant anymore, I don’t think I want to make them anymore.”

While that might be a few years off, he might be leaving The Voice sooner than that.

“Ten years sounds like way too long to me. I’d like to see that sooner than later,” Blake said. “I mean, we’ve both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing.”

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return to NBC in late 2022.