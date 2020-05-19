Gregory Tyree Boyce shared Instagram post saying he didn’t think he would ‘make it to see 30 years old’

Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce shared a poignant Instagram message about dying young months before he was found dead with his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, at their Las Vegas condo.

Boyce, who was found dead on Wednesday, May 13, shared the message when he celebrated his 30th birthday in December.

In the message, he said that at one point in his life he had feared that he would not “make it to see 30 years old.”

Boyce shared the birthday message with a throwback photo of himself

The actor, best known for playing Tyler Crowley, one of Bella Swan’s (Kristen Stewart) Forks High School friends in the Twilight film series, took to Instagram on December 5 to share a throwback photo of himself and a message in which he reflected on his life:

“At one point I didn’t think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones.”

Boyce was planning to start a restaurant business

Boyce’s mom, Lisa Wayne, who took to her Facebook page to grieve her son, revealed that he died while he was planning to start a restaurant business. She revealed that they were supposed to meet on Tuesday “to discuss some plans for our near future to launch us into a great future.”

“My baby boy, Greg Boyce was the best chef… He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings.”

Boyce’s last Instagram post

Boyce’s last Instagram post was a Mother’s Day shout out to his girlfriend, Natalie, on May 10. He posted a photo of himself and Natalie, captioned:

“Happy Mother’s Day again to my right hand/ my roll dog/ my Queen! Love you.”

Boyce is best known for playing Tyler Crowley in Twilight (2008). Tyler nearly crushed Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) with his van, but Edward (Robert Pattinson) stepped in just in time to save her.

He also appeared in a short film titled Apocalypse (2018), according to his IMDb page.

Boyce and Natalie had been dating about a year

Boyce and Natalie had been dating for ” a little over a year” before their death, a source told E! News.

Boyce had a 10-year-old daughter named Alaya.

Natalie also had a 4-year-old son named Egypt, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise funds to help Natalie’s family with funeral costs.