Greg Norman dog-walking beach photo earns him new nickname ‘The Snake’

The Australian golf legend, Greg Norman caused quite a stir on social media with a beach photo that he recently uploaded to his Instagram.

The photo shows the 65-year-old walking shirtless with his dog along a beach on Florida’s Jupiter Island.

Greg Norman shows off his trim physique with well-developed chest muscles, bulging biceps, and six-pack abs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“A man and his dog on a Sunday,” he captioned the photo.

Norman’s physique is quite impressive for his age, but a naughty detail from the photo quickly distracted the attention of his Instagram followers from his rippled torso, abs, and lean waist.

Many of the more than 17k fans who liked the photo could not help noticing the visible imprint of his manhood against the thin fabric of his blue shorts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman)

Greg Norman’s beach photo sparks hilarity on social media

The photo sparked humor and jest on Instagram. Many fans simply couldn’t help taking a dig at the sports legend.

“Careful, your dog thinks you’re hiding a stick!,” one fan wrote.

“Damn Greg save it for the OnlyFans,” another Instagram fan joked.

“Love the middle leg mate it beats a small one,” a third fan reacted.

Some fans nicknamed Greg Norman “The Snake”

One fan suggested an alternative caption for the photo, “Shark, dog, and python,” the fan wrote.

“A man and his anaconda,” another fan responded.

A third fan suggested that Norman, known to his fans as “The Shark,” should be nicknamed “The Snake.”

Twitter fans also posted humorous reactions

Twitter fans also posted humorous reactions to the photo.

“Holy 3 wood Batman!!! No wonder he fell apart in the final round of all those majors, lugging that extra club round for 72 holes musta been exhausting,” a Twitter fan joked.

Greg Norman Casually Has A Piece Of Lumber Swinging Between His Legs https://t.co/4w3Ic0jACG pic.twitter.com/3N0XPgjNWK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 23, 2020

Another fan hilariously tried to censor the photo to make it “kid-friendly.”

This is not the first time that a celeb has sparked reactions on social media after showing off his manhood on Instagram.

Singer Jason Derulo caused excitement when he posted a steamy underwear photo back in December 2019.

After Instagram took down the photo, he attempted to explain it away by saying he was only “semi-aroused.”

Greg Norman is a famous golfer

Greg Norman is a famous golfer. He is widely considered one of the greatest golfers ever.

He reached the peak of his golfing career in the 1980s and 1990s when he kept his ranking as the World’s No. 1 golfer for 331 weeks.

Tiger Woods later broke the record in 2004.

He won 89 professional tournaments, including 20 PGA Tour tournaments, and two The Open Championships in 1986 and 1993.

In 2001, he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.