Gossip Girl’s Ed Westwick (Chuck) admits that he misses Leighton Meester (Blair)

Ed Westwick at the Vigrin TV British Academy Television Awards in 2017.

Ed Westwick, who played Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl, has admitted that he misses his co-star, Leighton Meester.

The revelation came during the latest episode of the XOXO podcast, hosted by Jessica Szohr, who played Vanessa on the teen drama.

Westwick starred alongside Meester, who played Blair Waldorf. During the series, Westwick and Meester’s characters had a steamy on and off romance.

Westwick told Szohr during the podcast that he had “an amazing time” working with Meester.

“She’s an incredible talent,” he said, “I miss her dearly. We just had this great chemistry, and we used to make each other laugh and I felt protective over her at times. Yeah, she probably made me better.”

Westwick recognized just how much the show meant to the cast and said, “We were all very lucky, and I think we realized we were lucky. We realized how amazing this ride was. I mean, goddamn… It’s nice to reminisce.”

Blair Waldorf and Chuck Bass

Leighton and Westwick created an iconic television couple, with their portrayal of Chuck and Blair.

The couple became the topic of multiple fandoms and created quotable moments.

One of their most iconic moments was in Season 2, Episode 13 when Blair says, “But I am me, and you’re you, we’re Chuck and Blair, Blair and Chuck, the worst thing you’ve ever done, the darkest thought you ever had, I will stand by you through anything…because I love you.”

In the series finale, the iconic duo gets married.

The XOXO podcast has been revealing behind-the-scenes details from Gossip Girl, which ended its run in 2012 and was rebooted in 2021.

One of the juicy revelations is that Jennifer Lawrence almost played Serena van der Woodsen.

The role ultimately went to Blake Lively, however.

Ed Westwick and Leighton Meester’s current projects

Westwick will be starring in Wolves of War, a movie set at the end of World War II. The movie is about a British officer and a band of Allied commandos on a mission to save an American held hostage.

Westwick will also star in Deep Fear, a shark survival thriller.

Meester, on the other hand, has been busy appearing on How I Met Your Father. She is also working on the upcoming thriller, The Weekend Away. The film, which will make its debut on Netflix, is about a woman who is accused of killing her best friend during a weekend getaway to Croatia.