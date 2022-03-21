Gospel legend LaShun Pace has died at 60, tributes pour in

LaShun Pace performs Jesus is The Best Thing. Pic credit: malacomg/YouTube

LaShun Pace, a gospel singer and Stella Award winner, has reportedly died at age 60.

The Gospel legend is renowned for her incredible singing ability, starting her career in the mid-70s.

Her cause and manner of death are unknown when writing this report.

Atlanta talk show Larry Reid Live confirmed her death on social media with a tribute, noting her family has suffered several losses.

“We have lost one of the baddest sopranos to ever walk this earth. LaShun Pace one of the lead singers of The Pace Sisters has passed. The Pace Sisters recently loss their sister songbird Duranice Pace and Mom Pastor Betty Pace. Pray for them and all of us who will mourn this loss.”

We have lost one of the baddest sopranos to ever walk this earth. LaShun Pace one of the lead singers of The Pace Sisters has passed. The Pace Sisters recently loss their sister songbird Duranice Pace and Mom Pastor Betty Pace. Pray for them and all of us who will mourn this loss pic.twitter.com/p7WjSBaV5t — LarryReidLive (@LarryReidLive) March 21, 2022

Tributes pour in for LaShun Pace

The late singer and songwriter had an incredible solo career producing 11 albums, with her most recent work being released in 2019.

She also sang alongside her sisters in the sibling group, The Anointed Pace Sisters.

Numerous tributes have poured in the Atlanta-based legend, LaShun Pace.

A fan paid a clip of one of her performances, praising her on-stage presence.

“ms. LaShun Pace left no crumbs!!! she demolished the sing and don’t get me started on the part where she take her shoes off LORDT,” the person wrote.

ms. LaShun Pace left no crumbs!!! she demolished the sing and don’t get me started on the part where she take her shoes off LORDT pic.twitter.com/kjsIKkV2dG — makaylahᴹ♚ᴶ (@JANETSWlFE) January 18, 2022

Another shared a photo of the late singer holding her prestigious Stella Award.

“TRAILBLAZER. RIP LASHUN PACE,” the Twitter user added alongside the sweet photo.

Another mourning fan of Lashun shared a clip of one of her memorable performances.

“Rest In Peace to one the greatest gospel singers of all time COGIC’s finest, Atlanta’s own LaShun Pace ♥️🕊.”

Rest In Peace to one the greatest gospel singers of all time COGIC’s finest, Atlanta’s own LaShun Pace ♥️🕊 pic.twitter.com/br9DBjwlaT — Milik Rodman (@MilikKashad) March 21, 2022

LaShun’s sister and mother recently passed away

LaShun’s sister, Duranice Pace, the sibling group’s eldest sister, also known as the Anointed Pace Sisters, was hospitalized with an undisclosed condition and died at age 62 in January.

In addition to Duranice, the group included Phyllis Pace, June Pace-Martin, Melonda Pace, Dejuaii Pace, Leslie Pace, Latrice Pace, Lydia Pace. The late LaShun Pace was a reoccurring member of the iconic group.

The Pace Sisters released several albums since the 1980’s, such as It’s the Morning Time, In the Hands of God, U-Know, My Purpose, It’s Already Done, and Access Granted.

Several of their projects landed on the Gospel charts.

The sisters lost their mother, Bettie Ann Pace, in 2020 at the age of 82.

Bettie Ann Pace, better known as Mother Pace, had been diagnosed with stage V kidney failure in 2018, according to 11Alive.