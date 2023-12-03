GMA’s Robin Roberts reveals important reason she missed Friday’s show after cryptic messages

On a recent episode of Good Morning America, viewers likely noticed longtime host and anchor Robin Roberts missing from the show’s lineup.

The GMA star was absent from the program as they kicked off December without her or co-host Michael Strahan.

Their co-host, George Stephanopolous, was in the studio and at the desk, along with two replacement co-hosts.

Strahan missed over two weeks of television in November due to “personal family matters” but has since returned to work on GMA.

Roberts’ recent absence arrived after sharing several unique messages, including one to a fan.

While that may have concerned some viewers when she wasn’t on the air for the Friday show, Robin had an important reason for her recent absence.

Robin Roberts shares why she missed the GMA episode

As Good Morning America arrived on Friday, December 1, a different lineup presented the news and other topics to viewers.

GMA regular Stephanopolous appeared on the show, along with fill-in co-hosts DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim.

As mentioned, Strahan and Roberts were absent. While there were no reasons given for them missing the show, Roberts let fans know.

The longtime GMA host was away visiting family in Mississippi with her wife, Amber Laign. She shared various content on her Instagram, including a video below spotlighting wife Amber Laign’s first visit to Roberts’ sister’s cafe.

“Sweet Amber’s first visit to my sister’s cafe (Roberts Place Cafe)in our hometown! Each room is dedicated to our beloved parents. #MommasRoom 💖,” Roberts wrote in a caption.

Roberts showed the various plaques and photos on the walls meant to uplift and inspire. She showed Amber on camera, who said she loved seeing the place for the first time.

In a previous post about her hometown, Roberts geotagged Pass Christian, Mississippi.

The trip seems to have included other stops, including New Orleans, based on another Instagram share.

Roberts shared the video below in which she said her siblings “hosted a festive wedding celebration” in “#NOLA” for all those who missed the wedding earlier this year.

Monsters and Critics reported that Roberts married Amber in September at a beautiful backyard wedding ceremony held at Roberts’ Connecticut home. Among Amber and Roberts’ wedding guests were some of her colleagues from ABC and GMA.

The above video post features Roberts and “Sweet Amber,” as she refers to her, having fun dancing at their celebration in New Orleans.

“Family jokes it’s the latest stop on the Amber-Robin gratitude tour! We are extremely grateful for all the love…but just don’t know how much more I can take!🤪❤️,” Roberts said in her caption.

Roberts shared cryptic messages with fans ahead of her absence

Roberts regularly shares a morning message and prayer video along with her “Glam Fam” on social media to deliver uplifting and inspirational messages to others. It’s unclear if she chose some recent messages based on personal situations or if they were random selections.

Earlier this week, she shared several messages, including the one below about being discouraged “over what it looks like when you’re losing” or “how you’re being shortchanged.”

“Here is the key. Don’t look to people to make it up to you. That person who hurt you or the company that let you go can’t pay you back the way God can,” Roberts said.

“You have to pass the test of being vindictive. That’s not a battle you’re supposed to fight,” she said.

As of this report, Roberts’ post had 400 comments, including one individual who spoke about the video message’s positive impact on them.

“good for you for your willingness to lift yourself out of feeling low. It happens. Ok not to be ok..just try not to stay in the state too long. Have a blessed day,” Roberts replied.

In another of Roberts’ morning messages, she talked about focusing on the present rather than the past and future as much. Her message also included a mention of friends, family, and co-workers.

“Make the most of this very moment. What are you doing with today? Are you present and connected, or are you present and disengaged? Make up your mind that you’re going to enjoy each moment. Enjoy your family. Enjoy the people with whom you work,” she said.

As of this writing, it’s unknown if Roberts will be back for the Monday, December 4 episode of GMA or will continue enjoying time with her wife Amber and family in various regions of the country.