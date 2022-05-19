Gisele Bündchen says marriage to Tom Brady is not a ‘fairytale’

Gisele Bündchen reflected on her marriage recently, telling British Vogue it’s not exactly a “fairytale.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Gisele Bündchen appears to have it all from the outside looking in; supermodel status, Victoria’s Secret Angel wings, a hot body, a beautiful family, tons of money, a stunning house, and one of the most desired and successful men on the planet, her husband, Tom Brady.

However, in a recent interview with British Vogue, Gisele sheds some light on what it’s like being married to Tom, claiming it’s not always a “fairytale” despite what fans of the couple may think.

Gisele claimed ‘relationships don’t just happen’ and it ‘takes work’

The Brazilian model told the publication what most married people already know, and apparently, it’s no different for celebrity couples; marriage takes work.

She said, “I don’t think relationships just happen; it’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids.”

Gisele’s husband, Tom Brady, famously came out of retirement after just 40 days

Sports fans will know Gisele’s husband, Tom Brady, who was with the New England Patriots for 20 seasons before transferring to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recently came out of retirement.

He announced his retirement in February of this year, only to announce just 40 days later that he would play with the Buccaneers for the 2022 season.

For Gisele and their children, daughter Vivian Lake, 9, son Benjamin, 12, and Tom’s son, John Edward, 14, from his previous relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan, the transitions have not always been smooth.

Gisele told the magazine, “His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids.” Though she does claim to not really mind this, saying, “And I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions.”

Gisele wrote a gushing Instagram post about Tom after his announced retirement

After Tom announced his retirement, Gisele wrote a gushing Instagram post about him; she wrote, “What a ride @tombrady! So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football.”

In the lengthy post, she reflected on their family life, writing, “As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss.”

She concluded the post with, “Words can’t really express how grateful I am to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family for so many years.”

Tom claimed Gisele would prefer he retire immediately

Despite the support she offered her husband on Instagram, it’s clear Gisele would prefer to have her husband home.

In a 2017 interview with SiriusXM, Tom talked about his wife’s desire for him to retire. He said, “If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today. She told me that last night three times. And I said, Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now.”‘ How charming.

Either way, it appears Tom will be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least the duration of the 2022 season.