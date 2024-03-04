Ginger Zee wows GMA fans with her latest look: ‘Looking like a teenager!’

Ginger Zee proved that she doesn’t have to be dressed to the nines for a Good Morning America segment to look amazing.

The Chief Meteorologist/Chief Climate Correspondent for ABC News was recently in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on assignment, and she impressed her fans with her casual look.

Ginger made the two-hour drive from her set at Times Square Studios in New York City to The City of Brotherly Love to attend the 195th Philadelphia Flower Show, United by Flowers.

The 43-year-old TV personality shared a snap from her trip on Instagram, giving her fans and followers a look at her outfit for the event.

Ginger sported a red side jacket, light-washed distressed jeans, and red heels to top off the outfit.

She wore her hair down in loose waves, carrying a black clutch, and looked happy and healthy as she smiled for a solo shot.

“195th Philadelphia flower show ‘united by flowers,'” read Ginger’s accompanying caption for the post, which was geotagged in Philly. She also added the IG handles of her makeup artist, Celine Elise, her hair stylist, Merylin Mitchell, and her fellow ABC meteorologist, Dan Manzo.

Ginger Zee’s fans think the GMA star is aging in reverse

In just three hours, Ginger’s Instagram share garnered thousands of likes, and her loyal fans took to the comments section to gush over her youthful look.

“You look amazing,” wrote one of Ginger’s followers.

Another admirer noted, “OHHH LOOK AT SUPER GINGER ZEE LOOKING LIKE TEENAGER.”

“This picture does a great job of capturing you,” commented @floridabronco.

In response, Ginger commented with a raising hands emoji to show her gratitude.

“You look great and always serve us in the public well. Thank you,” read yet another comment from an Instagram user.

Ginger gets ‘dolled up’ for an assignment in Philadelphia

Ginger’s glam team also shared some footage of their trip to PA, noting that they only had 10 minutes to get the beloved TV personality “dolled up.”

Once Ginger finished filming her promos for the day, Celine and Merilyn got to work “really fixing her up.”

“Now it’s time to get pretty,” Ginger said as she sat in her stylist’s chair as her team transformed her look with hair and makeup.

Ginger also shared a photo in her Instagram Story as she posed in front of the flower display at the event, captioned it with a pink flower emoji, and set her location to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ginger didn’t explain what exactly she was doing in Philly for work purposes, but GMA fans will likely find out soon once her promos make it to the air, so stay tuned.