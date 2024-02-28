Here’s why Ginger Zee changed out of her outfit during live taping for Good Morning America

Ginger Zee surprised Good Morning America viewers this week with an abrupt wardrobe change on set.

During an episode of GMA, Ginger changed out of her professional outfit, consisting of a patterned blazer, black pants, and a pair of high heels, and into much sportier, laidback attire.

The beloved morning TV personality made the switch about halfway through her segment, swapping her business casual ensemble for some workout gear, including a maroon-colored tank top, black leggings, and a pair of white Nike tennis shoes.

Ginger explained to her GMA colleague, Michael Strahan, and their viewers, “I got changed because we’ve got a workout segment coming up, but I could start now with a warm-up that looks like this because we’ve been picking what route we’re gonna take.”

The 43-year-old fitness enthusiast showed off her athletic skills as she pretended to ski before explaining, “That was me skiing, in case anyone wondered,” Ginger joked, eliciting a laugh from the GMA production crew.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Ginger posted a video clip of herself from the segment on her Instagram feed in a Reel she captioned, “My team is the best… and the best at screen grabbing funny faces I make😂 @samwnek @maxgolembo #screengrab.”

Text over Ginger’s video read, “Sometimes I get active in my forecasts, and then there are the type max & sam always want to capture.”

Ginger posted a couple of screenshots of herself mid-expression, adding some crying-laughing emojis and joking that the photo would be used by her co-worker, Max Golembo, Senior Meteorologist and Weather Producer for ABC News and Good Morning America, as the photo that shows up on his phone when she calls.

GMA viewers love Ginger Zee’s fun-loving post

Ginger’s 1.1 million followers on Instagram were amused by her post, and in the comments section, her fans expressed how much they appreciate her having fun while filming for GMA.

“I love that Ginger doesn’t take her dear self too seriously. That shows she does a great job taking care of her mental health,” wrote @slategreenbier. “Have an Awesome week Ginger Zee! 🙂.”

Another one of Ginger’s admirers commented that her fans love her because “She can be such a character.”

Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

“I love seeing you get a little silly,” commented another GMA watcher. “In fact, all of you (even George) were very goofy today! A nice way to start the week.”

@marc_stanke called Ginger the “buffest meteorologist out there” for showing off her “incredible” one-handed push-ups during her fitness segment.

Ginger is serious about her fitness routine

Anyone who follows Ginger online knows that the mom of two takes good care of herself physically.

As an avid runner, Ginger is training for the United Airlines New York City Half Marathon hosted by New York Road Runners in March.

Ginger has stayed focused on her fitness routine, adding cycling into the mix as she continues to train.

Earlier this month, the GMA favorite recorded herself riding her Peloton bike while jamming out to Usher’s songs as she pedaled up a sweat.

Ginger chose Usher’s song, Nice & Slow, to play in the background of the video, which she captioned, “Everyone else: oh, that’s cool, @usher is doing the halftime show.”

“Me: theme the entire weekend including @allymisslove Usher ride… yoga to nice and slow… #usher #halftime #superbowl.”