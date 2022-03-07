Gigi Hadid pledges to donate her Fall 2022 fashion show pay to aid Ukraine and Palestine

Gigi Hadid pledged to donate all her earnings from Fashion Week to Ukrainian Relief. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide

From the runways of New York to Paris – model Gigi Hadid announced she will officially be donating all of her 2022 Fashion Week earnings to relief efforts in Ukraine.

Jelena Noura Hadid, known professionally as Gigi Hadid, has been making her mark as one of the most recognized models in the fashion industry since her first runway appearance in 2015.

This year, however, Hadid pledged to put her earnings from her Fashion Week appearances towards something greater. The model took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she would be following in the footsteps of model Mica Argañaraz by aiding those in need.

Hadid will donate all of her Fashion Week earnings to Ukraine war sufferers

The model posted several photo series from different 2022 Fashion Week appearances as well as an Instagram Story statement to announce her plan with her followers – to walk “for” something and help those currently suffering in Ukraine and Palestine.

“Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion week collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history,” Hadid wrote. “We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something.

Pic credit: @gigihadid/Instagram

“Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine,” she continued. “Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war – not leaders.”

Hadid finished the statement with, “HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE PEACE. Thank you to the brands and designers for having me.”

Gigi Hadid posted photos in different designer outfits for the announcement

Along with the Instagram story, the high-fashion model also posted two series of photos wearing the designers for whom she walked for at New York, Paris, and Milan Fashion Week.

In the first post, she shared photos from photoshoots and runways wearing Versace, Marc Jacobs, Tods, Moschino, Max Mara, and Altuzarra.

The second series included designers Vivienne Westwood, Off-White, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, and Coperni.

The standout decision in the fashion industry had fans of Hadid showing their respect towards her efforts to help those currently in need. Along with her financial donations, many have shown their appreciation of the model using her platform and high follower count to spread the word on important worldwide issues.

One Twitter user wrote, “I have so much respect for the Hadid sisters @GigiHadid and @bellahadid who have tirelessly been speaking up on important political issues – be it the hijab ban in France & India or what is happening in Palestine and Ukraine. This is how you use your clout to help the oppressed.”

Pic credit: @AmenaAAzeez/Twitter

Gigi Hadid has surely become a force in the fashion industry. Now with this latest pledge to help the current Ukraine war suffers, it’s safe to say the model achieved her goal of truly walking “for” something.