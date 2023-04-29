Gayle King says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘doing what’s best for them’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a lot of haters, and Gayle King isn’t one of them.

This week, Gayle was at the Time 100 Gala — a who’s who of wealthy and affluent people.

Other famous faces in attendance at the event, which took place in New York, included Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian, Don Lemon, and Padma Lakshmi.

While walking the red carpet, reporters asked Gayle about Harry and Meghan.

The actress and the prince have been in the headlines because Harry’s father, King Charles, has a crowning ceremony next week. While Prince Harry plans to attend the coronation, Meghan is staying in Montecito, where she will throw a birthday party for their son Archie.

As for Gayle, she defended the controversial couple in an interview on the Time 100 Gala red carpet.

Gayle King defends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Time 100 Gala

Gayle indulged reporters looking for an update on Harry and Meghan.

The 68-year-old knows a thing or two about the royal couple because her longtime best friend, Oprah Winfrey, introduced them.

Gayle updated Page Six about Meghan and Harry’s state of mind following the release of the bombshell-filled memoir, Spare. She seemed confident in Prince Harry and Meghan’s ability to do what worked best for them.

The television anchor said, “I think that Harry and Meghan are living their truth, and I think they will make their best decisions for themselves.”

The CBS host pointed out that the adults make their own decisions, independent of her counsel.

Gayle revealed, “I think they’re very solid. They don’t consult me about their own decisions.”

The best friend of Oprah reiterated her point, explaining, “So far, they’re doing what works and what’s best for them.”

Oprah has been a powerful ally in the United States, the place Meghan and Harry have called home since ditching their royal duties in 2020. Oprah famously hosted the couple in 2021 when Meghan made allegations of racism involving the royal family.

As it turns out, Meghan’s absence from the King Charles III coronation may be related to the Oprah interview.

Meghan Markle corresponded with King Charles via mail after Oprah interview

Last week, news of Meghan’s correspondence with King Charles went public.

After her 2021 Oprah interview, Meghan reportedly wrote a letter to King Charles, naming the senior royal who questioned her unborn son’s skin color.

However, the results of the letter were unsatisfactory for Meghan — if the reports are accurate.

Some have suggested that King Charles’ lack of response was a determining factor in her absence at the coronation.

Accordingly, Harry plans to attend the crowning ceremony solo.