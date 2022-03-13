Gabrielle Union shows off a hint of abs in a smart suit while promoting Cheaper by The Dozen

Gabrielle Union took the streets of Manhattan in a navy power suit while promoting her latest film. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Nothing screams executive producer, on-set momma, and leading actress quite like Gabrielle Union in a power suit.

Union, 49, took the streets of New York City by storm before her appearance on Good Morning America on Friday.

The Bring It On actress was welcomed to the show to talk about her latest Disney Plus film, Cheaper by The Dozen, which explores the realities of a large, blended family.

Gabrielle Union wore a three-piece navy suit on Good Morning America

Although not unusual for the actress to rock a smart suit, Union looked chic as ever in her navy suit by designer Bella Freud. The suit featured navy low-rise slacks, an accompanying blazer, and a classic vest – which Union tastefully unbuttoned to reveal a peek of her midsection.

She also paired the big-buttoned ensemble with a Kismet by Milka square link necklace, which the actress reposted from the designer to her Instagram story.

“Good Morning, America #CheaperByTheDozen,” Union wrote, with three accompanying [hand waving] emojis.

Union on her latest film Cheaper by The Dozen

Although the name will most likely ring a bell, the latest take on the film tells the reimagined story about the realities of a blended family. Union, who is both an executive producer and the movie’s leading lady, took the hot seat on Good Morning America to talk about the reason for the revival.

Union first talked about the realities of being a real-life mom as well as the “stand-in” mom for the ten children on the set of the film. She went on to explain the importance of showing a more modern-day family in this version of Cheaper by The Dozen, which includes the merge of two families into one.

When asked what made Union want to bring the film back, Union responded with, “You know, it’s time.”

“The world is completely changing, families can come in every kind of configuration – shape, size – and we wanted to explore that, like a blended family, a truly blended family in every way that you can imagine,” she added.

Gabrielle Union talks ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ l GMA

Watch this video on YouTube

Union also continued to talk about the importance of showing a racially and culturally blended family in today’s society.

“We just thought now’s the time to show all different kinds races in one family, all different kinds of kids in one family, and how we find a way to love and respect and cherish them all.”

Union stars alongside actor Zach Braff in the film, where the two take on the reality of balancing the obstacles of co-parenting. “We’re showing you what co-parenting can look like and all of its challenges, but also, when it works well, how beautiful it can be,” Union said in a recent interview on The View.

Gabrielle Union on the Reimagined "Cheaper By The Dozen" Film | The View

Watch this video on YouTube

“It’s also talking about how do you balance ambition and being present, and when is love enough to sustain a family – you know, when bills are present,” she continued.

The fun, family-friendly take on the old classic debuts on Disney Plus on March 18th.