Floyd Mayweather Jr. offers to pay for George Floyd’s funeral services in four locations

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is offering to pay for the costs of the funeral services for George Floyd, who tragically lost his life just last week.

The undefeated boxer has some personal ties to George Floyd and is offering to pay funeral costs in at least three different cities so far.

Mayweather offers to cover funeral costs in four locations

In a Hollywood Unlocked report on Monday (June 1), they indicate that the 43-year-old boxer reached out to the family of George Floyd. Mayweather is reportedly offering to pay for the George Floyd funerals set for the cities of Charlotte, Houston, and Minnesota.

In addition, Floyd is offering to pay for funeral services in a fourth location. However, that has yet to be announced as of this report.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed African American man, was killed in Minnesota during an arrest on May 25 as white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, suffocating him on the street. That led to protesting and looting in many areas around the United States.

There have also been many celebrities speaking out with regards to the situation. Some have used their large social media platforms or interviews to send a message. Others have joined in peaceful protests around the country to help send a message.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. hasn’t posted on his social media accounts recently about the situation but had a conversation that led to him deciding to do what he can to lend support.

Floyd Mayweather’s associate knew George Floyd

In addition to his boxing resume, Floyd Mayweather Jr. established a successful lifestyle brand called TMT. It came up during a group chat that the CEO of TMT music label, Anzel Jennings, grew up with George Floyd in Houston, Texas.

Following their discussion, Floyd Mayweather had Jennings contact George Floyd’s family on his behalf with the offer to cover the funeral services.

Originally, Mayweather spoke in a private conversation with Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee about his feelings on the George Floyd situation and that’s when it came about that he was planning to pay for funeral costs.

However, the media site’s CEO said he, “felt it was important to share [Floyd’s gesture] because his voice has a global impact that needs to be heard, especially during these times.”

Reportedly, Mayweather told Lee that he was “distraught” upon learning that the former police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck was charged with just third-degree murder and manslaughter.

According to TMZ, the story is still developing and it’s unclear if George Floyd’s family has accepted Floyd Mayweather’s offer to cover the funeral costs.