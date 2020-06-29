Fedmyster kicked out of OTV after sexual harassment allegations by Yvonne ‘Yvonnie’ Ng on Twitter

Twitch streamer Federico “Fedmyster” Gaytan has been accused of sexual harassment and was removed from the OfflineTV house due to his actions.

This all started when Yvonne “Yvonne” Ng brought the claims public and the OfflineTV Twitter account backed her up, lending their support.

Fedmyster kicked out of OTV

Yvonne “Yvonnie” Ng, the house manager, leveled sexual assault allegations against Fedmyster, one of many different allegations to hit Twitch over the past few weeks.

The allegations led users to use the hashtag #TWITCHBLACKOUT and then stay off the platform or donate their profit to charitable organizations.

The allegations against Fedmyster hit on June 24, when Yvonnie went on HealthyGamer_GG’s stream and talked about a man who sexually harassed her.

Yvonnie didn’t reveal the name of the man at the time, but later revealed it was Fedmyster.

She then said that LilyPichu, another streamer who lived in the OfflineTV house, also experienced the harassment and that Pokimane had stories as well concerning him.

Because the OfflineTV house is a place where people need to feel safe, Fedmyster will no longer be living with the group and is being removed from the house.

Fedmyster posted an apology on Twitter for the allegations but claimed his “intentions were never to act maliciously or predatorily. I am flawed, I have issues that impede my friendships, issues with myself, but I am not a predator and I never wanted this to happen.”

#TWITCHBLACKOUT scandal

It has been a tough few weeks for Twitch, as several members of its community were called out for sexual harassment and abuse allegations.

There is even a Reddit post that has all of the allegations listed for fans to see.

While Twitch initially posted a generic response to the allegations, it was not enough.

People believed that Twitch would just ignore the allegations, hoping they would go away. Thanks to the #TWITCHBLACKOUT hashtag that was not possible and Twitch took action.

Twitch has now banned Warwitch, DreadCone, IAmSp00n, BlessRNG, and Wolv21, and also removed the BlessRNG emote.

There are other accused streamers who are still on Twitch, but the streaming service stated that it is going after the “most severe cases” first and then are investigating other cases to determine the severity of its response.

The next step is to see if Twitch creates some rules and regulations that it will enforce to protect users and viewers in the future.