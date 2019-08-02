Why did Ninja move to Mixer? Switch from Twitch was ‘next chapter’ for Fortnite streamer

A major announcement arrived on Thursday as popular Fortnite streamer Ninja revealed he is switching platforms. Well known for his popularity on the Twitch platform, Ninja will now become exclusive with Mixer, a competing platform. After a lengthy stay with Twitch, why did Ninja move to Mixer?

Ninja comments on his move to Mixer

According to a Verge report, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins will officially make the move to Microsoft’s Mixer. It was originally launched as Beam three years ago and became Mixer under a 2017 rebranding effort. Now they’ve added one of the biggest stars in the gaming community as the 28-year-old Detroit native starts streaming.

Blevins commented on the news saying he was excited to reveal it to everyone. He added, “I’ll be streaming on Mixer full-time now and I’m honestly at a loss for words. I’m freaking out in the best ways. I feel like I’m going to get back to the streaming roots.”

Ninja released a video on his YouTube channel (below) in which he announces the news at a mock press conference. Different members of the audience are Ninja in disguise asking Ninja questions at the podium. He replies to one question saying it’s a “good chance to get back in touch with my roots and to really remember why I fell in love with streaming in the first place.”

Ninja also said of the switch from Twitch that his Mixer streaming will be “the exact same” content as he was providing before. That included the popular Fortnite game. Ninja appeared as one of the celebrities during the recent Fortnite World Cup in New York. He mentions in his announcement that the move to Mixer won’t affect his gaming abilities.

So why did Ninja move from Twitch to Mixer?

First and foremost, Ninja’s Mixer payday isn’t so bad. He has a lucrative new deal to serve as an exclusive streamer on Mixer. That gives him plenty of reasons to want to be on that platform over Twitch.

There’s also the issues that community members have mentioned about Twitch. For example, some in the community feel it has bad moderators and service. There’s also some belief that streamers get banned there for the wrong reasons, and there may be a prioritization of females over males for streamers. That said, Ninja now has some new freedom.

Now that @Ninja is free to talk about any twitch partners without repercussions how amazing would it be if he gave his opinions on Alinity throwing her cat 1st stream on Mixer ??? RT if ur watching that stream 😂😂😂 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 1, 2019

Mixer said of adding Ninja to their platform: “We’re thrilled to welcome Ninja and his community to Mixer. Mixer is a place that was formed around being positive and welcoming from day one, and we look forward to the energy Ninja and his community will bring.”

Based on Ninja’s reveal video, it seems a lot of the reason is so he can enjoy more creative control on the platform. He’s already officially streaming with Mixer and getting plenty of fans there. showing his star power.

His first official Mixer stream took place on Friday (Aug. 2) from the Lollapalooza music festival. Ninja achieved a new record, attracting over 370,000 subscribers during that initial stream.

it's important to note that Mixer viewers get two months of subscriptions for FREE, but Ninja right now has more subscribers than followers and that's fascinating — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 2, 2019

It seems there are no signs so far that Ninja’s popularity will fall with going to Mixer. Fans can follow Ninja’s journey at his new channel here.