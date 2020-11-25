Fantasia Barrino is pregnant as singer and husband Kendall Taylor reveal they are expecting

Singer Fantasia Barrino and her husband, Kendall Taylor, have announced that she is pregnant.

The pair revealed the news that 36-year-old Fantasia is expecting on their social media chat show Taylor Talks.

During the show, Fantasia stood up and said, “keep trying and you will conceive,” before revealing her baby bump. Kendall then kissed his wife’s belly before calling out: “We having a baby!”

The pair then started dancing and singing; their happiness at the news obvious.

Fantasia said she had tried to hide it from everyone for as long as she could, but recently the bump has started getting bigger and bigger and had just become too difficult to conceal.

Fantasia and Kendall Taylor say they struggled to conceive

Fantasia and Kendall then spoke candidly about how they had struggled to conceive and had been told to consider IVF treatment and artificial insemination. But The I Believe singer said they put their faith in God and just kept trying; she urged others who were worried about conceiving to do the same.

The American Idol winner said that when she began to think she might be pregnant, she took a whopping six pregnancy tests just to make sure. She then said how excited she was and couldn’t wait to tell friends and family.

The pair didn’t reveal if they have a due date yet.

Well wishes p0ur in for Fantasia and Kendall Taylor

Well wishes and messages of congratulations have started pouring in on social media for the couple. One fan congratulated them on Instagram on their “upcoming blessing” before adding: “I pray you have a healthy happy pregnancy, smooth delivery and a healthy baby!!”

Another fan wrote that they were so happy for the pair, saying: “I am so happy for Tasia and her husband💯❤️” Another said: “Congratulations to a beautiful couple🎉💖👑” One person wrote how they thought Fantasia deserved to be happy, saying: “Love seeing her happy 😍😍😍 she deserves it ❤️”

Fantasia already has two children from previous relationships. Kendall is actually a grandfather as his son Trey welcomed his second child earlier this year. Kendall was just 15 years old when he first became a father.

Tasia and Kendall got married way back in July 2015 having confirmed they were engaged the previous fall. By all accounts, they’ve been very happily married ever since.

