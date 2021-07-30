Fans thirst over Adam Driver in the House of Gucci trailer

Adam Driver underwent a makeover in House of Gucci. Pic credit: Universal Pictures UK / YouTube

Fans were instantly drooling over Adam Driver as he pulled out the tweed suit and turtle-shell glasses to disguise himself as the late fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci in the upcoming crime drama House of Gucci.

House of Gucci is a biographical crime flick helmed by the renowned director Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner). It is based on the 2001 novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden and it takes a deep dive into the life and death of the leading man of Gucci.

This controversial film features an all-star cast with Lady Gaga playing the female lead, socialite and convicted killer Patrizia Reggiani, opposite of Driver’s Gucci. Jared Leto is unrecognizable and buried in prosthetics while he plays Paolo Gucci, and rounding out the cast is Al Pacino, Reeve Carney and Salma Hayek. It is certainly not a film to be missed.

The flick’s synopsis reads, “House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci.”

It continues, “Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.”

What did fans have to say?

As a result of this movie’s fool-proof cast, it has been a highly-anticipated release for ages — especially after Lady Gaga shared a behind-the-scenes look on March 9, 2021. Fans were ecstatic to see the trailer drop earlier today (July 29) and they instantly hit social media with all of their commentaries.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Commenting on the trailer, one fan wrote, “I had to take two minutes to collect myself the moment I heard Adam Driver with an Italian accent.”

I HAD TO TAKE TWO MINUTES TO COLLECT MYSELF THE MOMENT I HEARD ADAM DRIVER WITH AN ITALIAN ACCENT https://t.co/KwDsQs7gr0 — MJ 🪶 (@circeschild) July 30, 2021

Another tweeted, “Lady Gaga is absolutely beautiful, but Adam Driver with a pair of glasses is something I have never seen before and he’s SO HOT.”

Lady Gaga is absolutely beautiful, but Adam Driver with a pair of glasses is something I have never seen before and he's SO HOT. (House of Gucci by Ridley Scott, coming soon) pic.twitter.com/tr0ktXoI3F — herovillainsfantasies (@herovillainfan1) July 29, 2021

A third fan was also a major fan of the 27-year-old actor’s glasses.

They wrote, “I will be watching this for the faux Italian accents and Adam Driver’s glasses. No further questions at this time.”

i will be watching this for the faux italian accents and adam driver’s glasses. no further questions at this time https://t.co/YyOFwFMjYL — kristen (@rnuffin) July 30, 2021

Combined with the recent release of photos from Driver’s partnership with Burberry, which featured the actor shirtless while riding a house, fans were”well-fed” this week.

how it feels to be an adam driver fan this week pic.twitter.com/oioOA8e38s — kiki (@fanficula) July 28, 2021

Adam Driver’s other roles

Driver has been a familiar face in the entertainment industry for years. He first starred in single episodes of popular series like Law and Order and The Unusuals. Then, he played the main role, Lev Shapiro, in Noah Baumbach’s Frances Ha. This led to a long-time collaboration with Baumbach, as he went on to star in his following movies, While We’re Young, The Meyerowitz Stories and Marriage Story (opposite of Scarlett Johansson).

Amid those movies, Driver was also cast in a multitude of movies helmed by famous directors Steven Spielberg, Shawn Levy, Spike Lee and Martin Scorsese. He played a lead in Lena Dunham’s comedy-drama Girls and he adopted the role of Kylo Ren in the Star Wars franchise.

House of Gucci is expected to premiere on November 24, 2021.