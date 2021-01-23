Eminem debuts Higher music video featuring rapper preparing for the big fight against his inner demons

Rapper Eminem (Marshall Mathers) has released his music video for Higher. Higher is a track from the Side B of the rapper’s recently released 11th studio album, Music To Be Murdered By.

The new music video features Eminem cast as a fighter preparing for a big fight against his inner demons.

The music video, which uses the UFC as a backdrop, features ESPN’s Michael Eaves and a cameo by UFC president Dana White.

Eaves conducts a mock interview ahead of Eminem’s “big fight”

The video features Eaves conducting a mock interview on ESPN’s SportsCenter ahead of Eminem’s battle against his inner demons.

“When it comes to battle rap, don’t come for Eminem,” Eaves says. “He’ll be the first to tell you that he treats the rap game the same way the world’s best athletes treat their respective sports, with a 24/7 tenacity that only the elite are able to channel.”

Eaves then asks White what he thinks of Eminem’s chances in the upcoming big fight. White answers that although he is an Eminem fan, he believes that Eminem stands no chance against his inner demons.

“It’s a tricky demon to conquer even for someone as bada** as Eminem,” White says.

Eminem then joins the interview and Eaves asks him to respond to White.

The rapper does not pull any punches. He gives White a piece of his mind, saying that his opinion doesn’t matter.

“I think that people like you give people like me the fuel that they need to succeed in the first place,” Eminem said. “I think that the best part about your opinion is that it doesn’t matter, and if every fighter that you had listened to your opinion when you doubted them, you wouldn’t have a f*****g league, so you are an a*****e.”

A nine-second clip from the interview went viral on social media before the full music video was released. Due to the lack of context, fans were stunned about Slim Shady’s foul-mouthed response to White.

Eminem’s Higher video is released ahead of UFC’s Poirier v McGregor 2

Eminem’s latest music video is released ahead of UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2, taking place in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. on Saturday night.

The fight is the rematch of their 2014 fight that McGregor won in the first round by TKO.

Eminem’s Higher has been used to promote the highly-anticipated fight. The music video features footage from UFC fights involving stars such as McGregor and Israel Adesanya.

“It’s always been amazing to be able to work with Eminem for promotional and programming content on various ESPN properties over the years,” ESPN music director Kevin Wilson said. “To be able to work on this video together with his team – not only featuring our team’s great UFC coverage but also debuting it exclusively on ABC, is just invaluable.”

Eminem releases his new music video following a surprise appearance he made at the Oscars in February 2020.

His estranged dad, Bruce Mathers, died in 2019.