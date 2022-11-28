Emily Ratajkowski gets cozy with Pete Davidson at basketball game

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson share a very public outing sitting front row at a basketball game as romance rumors continue. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Kristin Callahan/Acepixs

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson showed that where there’s smoke, there’s fire, as the rumored new couple enjoyed a public outing last night at an NBA game.

Rumors of an Emily and Pete fling have dominated headlines for a few weeks after the two were allegedly seen getting cozy earlier in the month. As Monsters and Critics reported, sources close to the Blurred Lines star revealed that Emily is “super into” Pete.

After extensive rumors, the two decided to make a very public statement at Madison Square Garden over the weekend.

Pete and Emily were on hand to watch the New York Knicks take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Emily and Pete sat courtside rather than in a swanky owner’s box so that their date would be visible to all present.

The two were all smiles at the game, and if body language offered any indication of Emily’s feelings, her hand on Pete’s bicep certainly suggested interest.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski enjoy public outing at Madison Square Garden

Pete looked casual and comfortable with a blue Sinclair pullover, matching sweatpants, and white sneakers. He wore his sunglasses inside, making it hard to see his face. Meanwhile, Emily rocked a brown puffer jacket, light-wash denim jeans, and snakeskin boots.

The two held foamy beers, which they enjoyed while watching the game.

Pete and Emily at a Knicks game. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Although the home team lost, it looked like Emily and Pete were the two winners of the evening, as all eyes were on the newest celebrity couple.

Emily Ratajkowski thriving post breakup

Emily Ratajkowski is thriving following the cheating scandal of her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, with multiple love interests and a recent public outing featuring former SNL funnyman Pete Davidson. Sebastian and Emily welcomed their first child, Sylvester Apollo Bear, in March 2021, but the producer reportedly cheated on Emily and slid into the DMs of multiple women.

Although Emily hasn’t spoken about the incident, she has reportedly been seeing multiple men.

Before the Emily and Pete rumors, Emily was linked to heartthrob Brad Pitt. A source told Life & Style, “He thinks she’s the hottest thing on the planet, and they totally gel.”

Emily has allegedly moved on to Pete, who last dated Kim Kardashian before calling things off in August.

As Emily thrives in her single era, fans can’t wait to see what she does next.