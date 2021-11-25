Emily Ratajkowski defiantly posts ab-baring photos admitting it ‘will stir up controversy’

Emily Ratajkowski gets ahead of body shamers with a statement following a red carpet event. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Model Emily Ratajkowski says she “almost didn’t post” a photo from the CFDA Fashion Awards.

The 30-year-old donned a stylish crop top designed by the brand Miu Miu, which bared her abs.

She shared two photos from the event with her 28.6 million followers but took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she knew it would cause controversy.

The model posted the statement on her IG story, having originally written it on the photo’s caption.

“almost didn’t post this cause I knew the controversy it would stir up, but hey, it’s my damn body, and I’m not going to lean into shaming! God Bless!”

In the edited caption of the Instagram photo, Ratakjwoski thanked the crop top designer and congratulated Nina Garcia, who is the editor-in-chief of Elle, and a judge on the reality TV series Project Runway.

“CFDAs ! thank you @miumiu and congratulations @ninagarcia.”

In the photo, she wore a cropped sweater layered over a cropped collared shirt and paired with a long navy skirt.

Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

The model presented the Media Award to Nina Garcia at the Council of Fashion Designers of America award ceremony.

The fashion writer and editor praised Ratajkowski’s new book in a caption from the award ceremony.

“Emily epitomizes the ELLE woman. Brave, bold, and courageous. Do not miss her debut book My Body, out everywhere now 💕 Thank you so much Emily and @cfda. My heart is so full..”

Emily Ratajkowski spoke about body shaming

The model and mother of one has spoken about body-shaming critics in the past.

Earlier this month, she became a New York Times bestselling author following her first book, My Body, released on November 9.

In a recent interview with Howard Stern, the model talked about how she was body-shamed after modeling her post-baby body.

“People were really angry,” she recalled on the Howard Stern radio show, adding:

“I posted some video in pajamas that my company had just launched … [One woman] was so mad. She was like … ‘She wants us to know that she ‘snapped back.’ This is unrealistic pressure.’”

Emily explained how her body reacted to pregnancy differently.

“Listen, my body is different,” she told Howard. “I have a little extra skin still.”

The model gave birth to her first child Sly with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on March 8, 2021.

Her debut book made headlines after she revealed that Robin Thicke touched her inappropriately on his 2013 music video set for Blurred Lines.

Her book My Body is described as a “profoundly personal exploration of feminism, sexuality, and power, of men’s treatment of women and women’s rationalizations for accepting that treatment,” according to the publisher.

The book also explores the grey area between consent and abuse and the fetishization of women’s beauty.