Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes (Claire Boucher) is pregnant: Singer confirms being ‘knocked up’ by Tesla CEO

Elon Musk’s girlfriend, Canadian singer Grimes (Claire Boucher), has confirmed that she is pregnant with the Tesla CEO’s baby.

She confirmed in an interview with Rolling Stone published on Thursday that Musk was the father of her child.

The confirmation comes after she took to Instagram back in January to announce that she was “knocked up.”

She first announced that she was pregnant on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, ahead of the release of her fifth album, Miss Anthropocene, in February. But she did not reveal the identity of the baby’s father at the time although many fans assumed it was Elon Musk because the two had been romantically linked since May 2018.

Grimes took to Instagram in January to post a topless photo of herself that showed an image of a fetus on her belly. She did not caption the photo.

Instagram took down the original topless photo but Grimes later replaced it with a less revealing version that also had the image of a fetus photoshopped on her belly. She captioned the new photo:

“Censored for insta haha – almost got away w it.”

Although she did not state in the caption that she was pregnant, fans assumed she was announcing her pregnancy when they saw the image of the fetus on her belly.

Grimes later confirmed she was pregnant when she responded to a comment by a fan who commended her looks. She announced to her Instagram fans that she was “knocked up.”

“… being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is.”

She also shared a baby bump photo the next day (January 9) and formally confirmed her pregnancy with a statement posted on Instagram on Friday, January 31.

Grimes revealed that she had “complications” during early pregnancy

She revealed in her Instagram message that she had “complications” early in her pregnancy and that she was 25 weeks pregnant at the time (January 31).

Grimes and Elon Musk met on Twitter

Grimes and Elon Musk were first romantically linked in 2018. The first appeared together in public as a couple at the Met Gala in May 2018, months after Musk broke up with actress Amber Heard.

She also confirmed they were in a relationship in an interview with WSJ in March 2019.

Grimes and Musk met on Twitter, according to Page Six. Musk was about to share a joke on Twitter about artificial intelligence but Grimes beat him to it. He later reached out to her.

Musk has been married three times and has six children, according to PEOPLE.