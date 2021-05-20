Duchess Kate stuns in a red midi dress while making a surprise visit to the Victoria and Albert Museum

Kate Middleton showed up at the V&A Museum looking stunning in a tight red dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

While making a surprise visit to the Victoria and Albert Museum in London yesterday, Duchess Kate Middleton astonished fans with her svelte figure that was shown off in a flattering red dress.

The Duchess made her unannounced appearance at the museum after the long-awaited restrictions were lifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic that wreaked havoc on England all last year.

What did Duchess Kate wear to the museum?

Kate looked stunning in a red-and-black gingham-style dress, her waist looking as trim as it did on her wedding day as the dress elegantly hugged her torso.

The dress was adorned by black buttons that cascaded down the front of the drop-waist dress, and subtly billowy sleeves tapered off into tighter wrist cuffs. Kate wore a black mask and carried a small, black purse to complete the look.

Kate also wore golden hoop earrings and black, satiny shoes adorned with golden buckles on top. Elegant gold chains draped around her neck; one an 18ct Asprey Oak Woodlands charm necklace, and the other a double strand beaded satellite chain necklace from Spells of Love.

What did Duchess Kate do at the Victoria and Albert Museum?

Kate made the visit to the V&A museum as part of her role as royal patron, helping to mark the museum’s reopening. She visited the Raphael Court which houses the famous Raphael Cartoons. The Cartoons had recently undergone a major refurbishing to mark the 500th anniversary of artist Raphael’s death.

Kate Middleton visits V&A as they open doors for first time this yearhttps://t.co/rJKwGjRl0K — OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) May 19, 2021

Kate was able to hear about the renovations during her visit and learn more about the newly-installed on-site digital experience to enhance patrons’ visits and views of the Cartoons. The Cartoons have been loaned to the museum by Queen Elizabeth from the official Royal Collection.

What else did Kate see while there?

As a royal who enjoys taking her three children to museums, Kate also toured through the newest exhibition called Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser, which opens this coming weekend and is expected to be a great delight to visiting youngsters.

The exhibition features over 300 renditions, paintings, objects, photography and more that celebrate Alice in Wonderland over the last 158 years.

While the pandemic is not over yet, Kate’s appearance at the V&A signifies hope for a return to some semblance of normalcy as more citizens are vaccinated and case counts diminish.

The pandemic has had far-reaching effects on the entire world and the royal family was no exception. Prince Charles was diagnosed with COVID-19 early last March, giving the palace a scare. Thankfully, he recovered fully and remained in good health for the rest of the year.