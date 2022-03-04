Dua Lipa wore a heart-shaped crop top and tiny matching skirt while meeting her biggest fan, Papa Richy 

Dua Lipa makes one of her biggest fans dreams come true. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/ImagePressAgency

Dua Lipa continues to make her fans’ dreams come true. The Levitating singer recently got the chance to meet one of her biggest fans, an 80-year-old grandfather named Papa Richy.

The superfan made headlines with his dramatic reaction to receiving Dua Lipa tickets for his 80th birthday. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon decided to take things up a notch. They surprised Papa Richy by facilitating a meeting with his favorite performer.

Cameras captured the wholesome moment between the grandfather and Dua.

Dua Lipa meets her biggest fan on The Jimmy Fallon Show

Dua wore a black and yellow ensemble. The crop top was in the shape of a heart and featured crystal embroidering. Dua sported a tiny black and yellow skirt to match the crop top. A green feather on the hip accentuated the bright look.

To complete her show look, Dua wore over-the-knee faux feather boots.

Dua posted pictures of the look on her Instagram. The crop top showed off Dua’s taut stomach and defined abs.

Papa Richy went viral when his grandchild gave him tickets to a Dua Lipa show for his 80th birthday present. Papa Richy was shocked and overjoyed at the gift, and the reaction garnered millions of views.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stepped in to make the 80-year-old’s dreams come true when special guest Dua Lipa made an appearance. Jimmy Fallon facilitated a meeting between Dua Lipa and Papa Richy on the show.

The show pretended that Papa was going to New York for a radio interview about his viral moment. Little did Richy know, he would soon meet his favorite performer.

Jimmy Fallon announced Papa Richy, who was still unaware of Dua Lipa’s presence. The fan was thrilled to meet the late-night host, but even more overwhelmed to come face-to-face with the singer.

The two shook hands and then even shared a cute dance together, which Papa Richy had previously said was a dream of his.

Dua Lipa Surprises 80-Year-Old Superfan Papa Richy | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch this video on YouTube

Dua Lipa is currently on the Future Nostalgia Tour

Dua Lipa is currently on the North American leg of a worldwide tour for her second studio album, Future Nostalgia. Dua Lipa started the Future Nostalgia tour on February 9 in Miami at the FTX Arena. Megan Thee Stallion opened up for Dua at the sold-out concert.

Dua played dates in New York City at Madison Square Garden and had time to stop by The Jimmy Fallon Show.

The tour has 82 dates and wraps up in Australia on November 16, 2022.