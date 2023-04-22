Drake Bell learned about wife filing for divorce via internet following his brief disappearance

Drake Bell claims he found out his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, filed to end their marriage when he read an online report about the divorce.

It comes after the troubled actor reportedly went missing in Daytona Beach, Florida, and was considered “in danger.”

Bell was later reported to have been found safe, and he joked about the incident on social media in a now-deleted tweet captured by Monsters and Critics.

In January, reports emerged that Bell separated from his wife as he sought help for substance abuse.

In a new tweet, Bell claims that he wasn’t personally informed that his wife was seeking a divorce and plugged his new song.

“I found out my wife filed for divorce from TMZ…check out my new song,” he tweeted.

Drake Bell’s wife wants legal custody of their son

Court documents obtained by Billboard revealed that Von Schmeling requested legal and physical custody of their 2-year-old son Jeremy and wants spousal support from the former child actor.

However, she added in the filing that the Drake & Josh star should be granted visitation rights.

She filed for a dissolution of marriage with the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday and cited “irreconcilable differences” after over three years of marriage.

News of their split comes weeks after the Daily Mail published photos of the actor seemingly inhaling balloons in his car while his son was in the backseat.

Bell and Von Schmeling have kept their relationship private and didn’t publicly confirm their marriage until about three years after they tied the knot.

The actor has shared several photos with his son on social media.

Drake Bell’s past legal troubles

The Drake & Josh actor is currently serving a two-year probation related to a guilty plea of child endangerment and disseminating harmful material to minors in 2021.

Bell, who was 31 at the time of the alleged incident, initially pled not guilty.

A 19-year-old girl accused Bell of sending her sexual material when she was 15.

“He was calculating. He preyed on me and sexually abused me,” she said during the legal hearing, per PEOPLE, continuing. “He is a monster and a danger to children.”

The actor defended himself in an Instagram video, calling the allegations “entirely false.”

In 2020, an ex-girlfriend named Melissa Lingafelt accused Bell of abuse, which he denied.

In 2015 he pled guilty to a DUI and was sentenced to four days in jail. He faced similar charges in 2018 in another DUI case from 2009.