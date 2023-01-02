Troubled former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell ‘separates from wife as he seeks treatment’

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has reportedly separated from his wife and is said to be seeking treatment. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

Drake Bell’s troubles have reportedly culminated in him separating from his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, who he married in 2018.

Sources also told Page Six that the former child star entered treatment.

It comes after he was spotted in early December seemingly inhaling balloons in a car with his young son present.

Bell rose to prominence as a teenager when he starred opposite Josh Peck in the hit Nickelodeon series Drake and Josh. However, he has since gained notoriety for several scandals.

In 2021, he was charged with attempted child endangerment and disseminating matters harmful to juveniles and was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty.

In 2015, the former Drake and Josh star was arrested for a DUI, and in 2020, he was accused of verbal and physical abuse by a former girlfriend, which he denied.

Now it’s claimed that Schmeling has “had enough” of the actor’s troubles, and the pair have allegedly separated, according to the Page Six report. A source claimed that they are also heading for divorce.

Schmeling has reportedly already moved to Florida with her and Bell’s son, where she is said to be purchasing a home while receiving support from her family.

A source stated, “They had some incredible beautiful times before. He needs to focus on being healthy, and they’ll be great co-parents in the future.”

They added that he is a “great dad when he is healthy and sober.”

Drake Bell ‘enters treatment’

Bell was spotted seemingly inhaling balloons on two separate occasions on December 7 and 8.

Photos and video published by Daily Mail saw him seated in the driver’s seat of a car while sucking on a balloon, while his young son sat in the back seat.

Bell married model and actress Schmeling in 2018 before the child endangerment scandal.

Neither have publicly addressed their alleged separation or Bell’s reported treatment.

Bell is still on probation for child endangerment

The news of Bell’s separation and treatment comes during the two-year probation he is currently serving for child endangerment.

He was sentenced to probation and 200 hours of community service in 2021 after pleading guilty to charges of both child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

It came after a teenage girl made allegations about him, claiming that they exchanged text messages that were sexual in nature when she was just 15.

She also alleged that he had sexually assaulted her, but Bell has adamantly denied the sexual assault allegations.

Bell claimed that he ended all contact with the girl after finding out her age but that the victim had continued showing up to his concerts and meet and greets.

In a message to his fans, he stated that he had only pled guilty because he had sent reckless messages that could constitute child endangerment.