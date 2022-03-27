Donald Glover is bald at Atlanta premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Donald Glover, the creator of the show Atlanta, reveals a bald head in pictures from the premiere of Atlanta Season 3. Donald typically sports short hair, although he grew it out for some time.

He dons a baby pink suit and a bald head in new pictures, which is a much different style than he usually wears. A lot can change in four years: that was the time of the Season 2 premiere.

The cast and crew finished filming the series, and Season 4 does not yet have a release date.

Fans eagerly awaited Atlanta Season 3 considering Season 2 was released in 2018! The show, which won five Emmys in two seasons, has been anticipated by critics and fans.

Donald Glover rocks a bald head at the Atlanta Season 3 premiere

Donald Glover sports a bald head at the premiere for Atlanta Season 3. Glover plays an integral role in the show as the creator, star, and executive producer.

Donald dons an all-pink outfit with a baby pink button-down shirt and pink slacks. Even Glover’s shoes were baby pink.

His shaved bald head is a contrast to his salt and pepper beard.

In an interview at the premiere, Glover says about Atlanta, “It was really fun, everybody clapped, it was nice. But it was sad, because we all really grew up together, and none of us really knew what this was going to be. And everybody’s grown up and has families. It just feels very special. It was kind of sad just because endings are sad, but they also mean that you had something special.”

His red carpet appearance comes shortly after announcing that Season 4 will be the last.

Pandemic complications delayed the premiere as the show had postponements in 2020 and again in 2021.

What can fans expect from Atlanta Season 3?

Atlanta Season 3 is very different because it follows Paper Boi, Earn, Van, and Darius as they embark on a world tour. The Atlanta crew has achieved success and is able to travel Europe and experience world and social issues from a different perspective.

Atlanta | Visitors - Season 3 Teaser | FX

Atlanta Season 4 will be the last of the series

Atlanta will end after Season 4. FX chairman John Landgraf and Donald Glover discussed this topic at the Television Critics Association panel.

Glover said that the writers’ dynamics are the reason for the early ending and wishes the show would end after Season 2.

Glover shared, “To be honest, I wanted to end it at Season 2. Death is natural … When the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. Things start to get weird … you can’t do too much. The story was always supposed to be what it was and the story, it really was us.”

Season 4 of Atlanta has wrapped filming--so the show will be over soon.